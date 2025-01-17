Azerbaijan Premier League: Qarabag FC To Face Shamakhi
1/17/2025 3:10:35 AM
The first match of the year will be held in the Azerbaijan
Premier League 2025, Azernews reports.
In the opening match of the 19th round, the leader of the
tournament table, "Qarabag FC" will face "Shamakhi". The match,
which will start at 19:00, will be held at the Tofig Bahramov
Republic Stadium.
Qarabag FC is in first place with 47 points. The regional
representative is in 7th place with 17 points.
The other matches of the 19th round will take place on January
18-19.
The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani
professional league for men's association football teams, which
consists of ten clubs.
Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches
each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and
twice away).
The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the
UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.
The runner-up and the 3rd-place winner secured the right to play
in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second
qualifying round.
Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of
the Azerbaijani football system.
The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and
succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC
Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth
time.
