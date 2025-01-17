Bakı Metropoliten And AIIB Discuss Future Metro Development Plans
Date
1/17/2025 3:10:33 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
In a pivotal meeting, Vüsal Aslanov, the chairman of Bakı
Metropoliten CJSC, met with Konstantin Limitovski, the chief
investment officer of the Asian Infrastructure investment Bank
(AIIB), to discuss the future development plans for the Baku Metro
system, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, detailed information was provided to AIIB
representatives regarding the development prospects for the Baku
Metro up to 2030. The plans include the construction of 10 new
stations and several other significant projects. The strategic
importance of these projects and their potential to alleviate
existing challenges in urban transportation was emphasized.
The development plan for the metro system, within the context of
the Baku mobility plan, was a key topic of discussion. The
expansion and modernization of the Baku Metro are considered
priority tasks to address the current difficulties faced in urban
transportation.
The meeting also delved into the potential involvement of AIIB
in financing the initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing the
Baku Metro. There was a comprehensive exchange of ideas on how
AIIB's participation could be beneficial in the execution of these
plans.
Both parties agreed on the importance of maintaining a focus on
mutual cooperation and continuing discussions. The prospects for
collaboration and the scheduling of future meetings were also
agreed upon, underscoring the commitment to advancing the
development of Baku's metro system.
This meeting marks a significant step forward in the ongoing
efforts to improve the urban transportation infrastructure in Baku,
with the collaboration between Bakı Metropoliten and AIIB playing a
crucial role in achieving these ambitious goals.
