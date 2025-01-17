Bakı Metropoliten And AIIB Discuss Future Metro Development Plans

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

In a pivotal meeting, Vüsal Aslanov, the chairman of Bakı Metropoliten CJSC, met with Konstantin Limitovski, the chief investment officer of the Asian Infrastructure Bank (AIIB), to discuss the future development plans for the Baku Metro system, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, detailed information was provided to AIIB representatives regarding the development prospects for the Baku Metro up to 2030. The plans include the of 10 new stations and several other significant projects. The strategic importance of these projects and their potential to alleviate existing challenges in urban transportation was emphasized.

The development plan for the metro system, within the context of the Baku mobility plan, was a key topic of discussion. The expansion and modernization of the Baku Metro are considered priority tasks to address the current difficulties faced in urban transportation.

The meeting also delved into the potential involvement of AIIB in financing the initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing the Baku Metro. There was a comprehensive exchange of ideas on how AIIB's participation could be beneficial in the execution of these plans.

Both parties agreed on the importance of maintaining a focus on mutual cooperation and continuing discussions. The prospects for collaboration and the scheduling of future meetings were also agreed upon, underscoring the commitment to advancing the development of Baku's metro system.

This meeting marks a significant step forward in the ongoing efforts to improve the urban transportation infrastructure in Baku, with the collaboration between Bakı Metropoliten and AIIB playing a crucial role in achieving these ambitious goals.