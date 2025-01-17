Georgian PM Irakli Kobakhidze Arrives In Azerbaijan For Working Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Georgian Prime Irakli Kobakhidze arrived in Azerbaijan on January 17 for a working visit, strengthening ties between the neighboring nations.

As reported by Azernews , a guard of honor welcomed Prime Minister Kobakhidze at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of Georgia and Azerbaijan were prominently displayed.

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov, along with other officials, greeted the Georgian Prime Minister upon his arrival, underscoring the importance of this visit.

Adding to the significance of this visit, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili, speaking to journalists in Baku, highlighted the importance of the 10th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

According to Bochorishvili, the meeting, chaired by the prime ministers of both nations, serves as a vital platform to discuss and advance cooperation across various sectors.

“Members of the governments of Georgia and Azerbaijan will participate in the meeting of the commission. Of course, we will discuss all issues existing in the relations between the two countries, especially the strategic partnership in various sectors that unite us with Azerbaijan. Of course, the meetings will be held at the highest level, the Prime Minister of Georgia will meet with the President of Azerbaijan, and all important issues necessary for the further deepening of our relations will be discussed in this format,” the minister stated.