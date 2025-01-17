Georgian PM Irakli Kobakhidze Arrives In Azerbaijan For Working Visit
Date
1/17/2025 3:10:32 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze arrived in Azerbaijan
on January 17 for a working visit, strengthening ties between the
neighboring nations.
As reported by Azernews , a guard of honor
welcomed Prime Minister Kobakhidze at Heydar Aliyev International
Airport, where the national flags of Georgia and Azerbaijan were
prominently displayed.
Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov, along with
other officials, greeted the Georgian Prime Minister upon his
arrival, underscoring the importance of this diplomatic visit.
Adding to the significance of this visit, Georgian Foreign
Minister Maka Bochorishvili, speaking to journalists in Baku,
highlighted the importance of the 10th meeting of the
intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between
Georgia and Azerbaijan.
According to Bochorishvili, the meeting, chaired by the prime
ministers of both nations, serves as a vital platform to discuss
and advance cooperation across various sectors.
“Members of the governments of Georgia and Azerbaijan will
participate in the meeting of the commission. Of course, we will
discuss all issues existing in the relations between the two
countries, especially the strategic partnership in various sectors
that unite us with Azerbaijan. Of course, the meetings will be held
at the highest level, the Prime Minister of Georgia will meet with
the President of Azerbaijan, and all important issues necessary for
the further deepening of our relations will be discussed in this
format,” the minister stated.
