Delta Force Season STARFALL Coming January 18Th

About Delta Force

Delta Force is the well-received free-to-play tactical shooter, serving as the next installment of the beloved Delta Force series. Featuring large-scale multiplayer modes, as well as an action-packed co-op campaign, a deep weapons arsenal for customization, and more, Delta Force can now be downloaded for free via its website , Delta Force on Steam

and Epic Games Store pages.

About Team Jade

Team Jade is a notable branch of TiMi Studio Group renowned for Call of Duty: Mobile and Assault Fire, the latter being the most popular Chinese shooter game on PC for the past decade. With a roster of hundreds of industry veterans, the team has garnered multiple prestigious accolades, including BAFTA and TGA awards.

