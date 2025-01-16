CMS Energy To Announce Year-End Results On February 6

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS announced today it will provide 2024 year-end results along with a business and outlook at 9:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on

CMS Energy's website, cmsenergy . An replay will be available approximately three hours after the webcast and will be archived for 30 days

on

CMS Energy's website in the "Investor Relations" section.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS ) is a Michigan-based energy company featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy . To sign up for email alert notifications , please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

SOURCE CMS Energy

