Turkiye Focuses On Reducing Foreign Trade Deficit With Increased High-Tech Exports

By Erdal Tanas Karagöl
Turkiye reached a total trade volume of 606 billion dollars with
262 billion dollars of exports and 344 billion dollars of imports
in 2024.
The increase in exports, which constitute the foreign trade
volume, means an increase in economic growth, a decrease in the
foreign trade deficit and therefore the current account deficit,
and a decrease in the need for external financing.
The decrease in the current account deficit and the decrease in
the need for external financing will also bring about an
improvement in the country's credit rating, a decrease in
vulnerabilities in the economy, and a decrease in the country's
risk premium and interest rates.
Goods where much export and import is made
While Turkiye imports the most in intermediate goods, consumer
goods and investment goods, we see the same ranking in exports.
The share of intermediate goods in imports is 69 percent,
consumer goods 16 percent and investment goods 15 percent.
The high level of external dependency in imports, especially in
energy, and the need for inputs required for the production of some
products increase imports.
While intermediate goods have a 50 percent share in exports,
consumer goods have a 36 percent share and investment goods have a
14 percent share.
Countries with highest export and import
The countries with the highest exports are Germany, the USA, and
the UK, respectively, while Russia ranks first in imports, China
ranks second and Germany ranks third.
The reason why Russia ranks first in imports is energy
imports.
When examined according to country groups, it is seen that
European countries have the largest share in exports and
imports.
Export coverage rate
The export coverage rate of imports was 76.1 percent in 2024.
This rate was 70.6 percent in 2023.
The increase in this rate also shows that the gap between
exports and imports has decreased.
Therefore, in order for Turkiye to reduce its foreign trade
deficit and get rid of the current account deficit, the only
solution is to reduce imports on the one hand and increase the
share of high-technology products of the manufacturing industry,
which has a share of 3.5 percent in exports, on the other.
