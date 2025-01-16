RJ Resumes Direct Flights To Damascus In Late January

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Royal Jordanian (RJ) announced on Thursday it will resume direct flights to Damascus later in January, ending a 13-year suspension of flights to Syria's capital.

The national carrier will be among the first to resume direct flights to Damascus, operating four weekly flights, connecting Syria's capital to RJ's of over 45 destinations in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and the Arabian Gulf.

Vice Chairman and CEO of RJ Samer Majali expressed gratitude to the and relevant authorities for facilitating the return of flights to Damascus International Airport, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He emphasized the airline's commitment to being a pioneer in re-establishing air links between Syria and the world, noting that Amman has long served as a gateway connecting Syria to global destinations.

RJ will operate direct flights between Amman and Damascus, supplemented by its daily bus service connecting Queen Alia International Airport in Amman to Syria, a service it has provided for the past two years.

Majali also announced plans to increase the frequency to daily flights by April 2025, enhancing the convenience of the short 25-minute journey between Amman and Damascus.

"Passengers can book their flights to Damascus starting today [on Thursday] via the airline's website or through travel agents," he said, adding the move aligns with RJ's strategic goal to position Amman as the leading gateway to the Levant region.

As part of its ambitious expansion strategy, the airline plans to increase its fleet from 25 to 41 aircraft by 2027, introducing 20 brand-new planes over the next two years. The focus will be on narrow-body aircraft such as the A320neo and Embraer E2, alongside wide-body B787-9 Dreamliners.

The new A320neo aircraft, set to join the fleet in March 2025, will feature leather seating in economy and business classes, advanced in-flight entertainment systems at every seat, and onboard Wi-Fi connectivity.