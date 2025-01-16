EQS-News: SANHA GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Bond

SANHA GmbH & Co. KG: Buyback offer for the 2013/2026 corporate ends on 20 January 2025

SANHA GmbH & Co. KG: Buyback offer for the 2013/2026 corporate bond ends on 20 January 2025 Target: further reduction in Essen, 16 January 2025 – SANHA GmbH & Co. KG, one of the leading manufacturers of piping systems, launched a buyback offer with a nominal volume of up to EUR 5 million for the 2013/2026 corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A1TNA70, WKN: A1TNA7, the 'SANHA Bond 2013/2026') at a price of 100% on 19 December 2024. Holders of the SANHA Bond 2013/2026 have until Monday, 20 January 2025, 18:00h, to exercise the buyback offer. The buyback will be made from the company's liquid funds and will serve to further reduce the bond liabilities and diversify the financing structure. Interested holders of the SANHA bond 2013/2026 must accept the buyback offer in writing to their custodian bank and instruct it to transfer the desired number of notes to ISIN DE000A4DFB82, which has been specially set up for the offer. The terms and conditions of the bond buyback programme are published in the Federal Gazette and on the website ( ).

About SANHA SANHA GmbH & Co. KG is a leading manufacturer of piping systems. The products of the 100% family-owned industrial company are used in many sectors, including building services, refrigeration technology, fire protection and numerous industrial applications such as technical gases. SANHA holds around 250 product certifications for the various applications. The company based in Essen has around 700 employees and is active in 50 countries worldwide. Around 10,000 products, primarily piping systems made of copper, copper alloys, stainless steel, carbon steel and plastic are manufactured in four plants in Germany and other European countries.

