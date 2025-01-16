The Candy Lab To Share Franchise Opportunity At New Jersey/New York National Franchise Show This Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SECAUCUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Attendees of this month's National Franchise Show are in for a sweet treat. The Candy Lab franchise, known for its creative confectionery environment, memorable parties for all ages, and engaging community events, will showcase its innovative concept at the Meadowlands Expo Center on January 25th and 26th.Entrepreneurs attending the conference will have the chance to explore The Candy Lab's franchise model, which is designed with multiple revenue streams and operational flexibility to thrive in a variety of markets. Attendees can meet Founder and Chief Confectionery Officer Ilyse Shapiro in person, ask questions, make an edible craft, and gain valuable insights into the franchise opportunity.“Franchisees are gaining an award-winning brand in an industry ripe with demand,” said Shapiro.“They benefit from a proven, turnkey business model within a very unique market niche. The Candy Lab is truly an exciting opportunity that entrepreneurs are not going to want to miss.”Founded in 2022, The Candy Lab provides children-and kids at heart-with a unique opportunity to create edible masterpieces in a judgment-free creative space. Designed for ages 5 to 105, this inventive culinary concept combines candy, fruits, and vegetables in fun, hands-on workshops.Shapiro developed The Candy Lab to help counterbalance excessive screen time by offering an interactive experience enriched with social engagement, creativity, fine motor skill development, and critical thinking. Beyond fostering creativity, the franchise boosts participants' confidence and self-esteem in a fun, supportive environment."Too much screen time is a growing concern for modern parents. This was especially true during the Covid-19 pandemic, when a generation of children lost out on years of mental development and social interaction. To help combat this, people are increasingly seeking kids' recreational services. We are harnessing that demand and giving franchise owners a well-rounded, streamlined model that is completely turnkey and ready to grow in their market," added Shapiro.Franchisees can bring their communities a variety of offerings, including candy art classes, seasonal camps, holiday-themed workshops, and parties-all backed by The Candy Lab's comprehensive training and ongoing franchise support.For more information about franchise opportunities, visit or contact Ilyse Shapiro at (610) 639-9460 or ....About The Candy LabThe Candy Lab is the premier kids' edible craft studio dedicated to inspiring creativity through hands-on art experiences with candy, fruit, and vegetables. Offering a diverse range of programs, workshops, and events, the studio provides a welcoming space for children to explore their artistic abilities in a fun and encouraging atmosphere. Now expanding nationwide, The Candy Lab is bringing its innovative franchise model to new communities. Learn more at .

