Rado Signs Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejčiková As New Brand Ambassador

LENGNAU, Switzerland

, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rado is delighted to have signed Barbora Krejčiková as a brand ambassador, perpetuating its support for the most exhilarating players in tennis.

Czech player Barbora is something of a rare talent that defies categorization, dominating singles, doubles and mixed doubles alike. With 12 Grand Slam titles and an Olympic medal, she joins a roster of accomplished players representing

Rado that personify the athleticism, determination and modern mindset required to succeed in today.

Barbora made her name in doubles, accumulating ten Grand Slam titles and numerous other tournament wins. More recently, she has attracted attention for her incredible singles performance, notching up two further Grand Slam wins: she is the reigning Wimbledon Ladies' champion and triumphed at the 2021 French Open. With the ability to win points from any position, her tenacious, tactical playing style has become something of a trademark.

Aggressive play, humble personality

On court, Barbora combines baseline power with the capacity to surprise opponents – and thrill spectators – with aggressive counterpunches, delicate drop shots, rare forehand slices and perfectly weighted lobs. Her experience in doubles also gives her exceptional skills at the net. She is the latest in a line of world-leading Czech players, frequently partnering compatriot Kateřina Siniaková and having been coached by the late Jana Novotná. Yet, for all her success, Barbora remains wonderfully humble.

As a Rado brand ambassador, she joins a family of players, former professionals and Rado YoungStar talents who showcase the precision, design expertise and vision of Rado watches and the brand's role as Official Timekeeper for international tennis tournaments.

Barbora said: "Perfect timing is everything in tennis, so it's a huge compliment to have been invited to become a brand ambassador for Rado, which has such a long connection with the sport. With its reputation for innovation and mastery of materials, a Rado watch also epitomizes the evolution of tennis. I'm super excited about where this partnership will take us."

Style, athletic kudos

The collaboration begins with Barbora wearing an iconic Rado timepiece. The Rado Anatom Automatic is renowned for its astonishing comfort, inspired by the anatomical contours of the wrist. Its Rado calibre R766 movement, which features a 72-hour power reserve, is contained in a stunning matt-black case, with a high-tech ceramic bezel and cylindrical sapphire crystal, while the dial showcases a captivating green-to-black gradient. Its contemporary styling is amplified by a rubber strap that blends all-day comfort with a touch of athletic kudos.

The partnership with Barbora highlights Rado's commitment to professional tennis, celebrating the best players' achievements and cultivating the next generation of tennis stars.

Why High-Tech Ceramic? – Because it feels like nothing else....

This is exactly what Rado high-tech ceramic is all about. It's why we say, "Feel it." The ancient origins of its base material render its **durability ** almost inevitable, but it is indeed a great testimonial to the know-how and experience of the "Master of Materials" that it has proven to be true. High-tech ceramic is a beautifully **light ** substance, and one that is also magnificently scratch-resistant .

In itself, all that might be enough qualities to love, in one exceptional material, but surprisingly, it doesn't stop there. Not only is ceramic durable and impervious to almost everything, it has a rare silkiness to the touch that makes for **exquisite comfort ** against the skin. Place it over a human wrist - fine, large, gentle or rugged, and it feels like it was made to be there - since forever. This is of course particularly true for timepieces making use of ceramic elements also in their bracelet, where the sensory experience becomes total and absolutely unforgettable .

About High-Tech Ceramic

Chronologically speaking , high-tech ceramic was first introduced by Rado in 1986 . Its sensuous feel, durability, scratch resistance and surprising light weight, quickly conquered the hearts of watch enthusiasts the world over. Though related in some respects to more common forms of ceramics we all know, high-tech ceramic is truly a product of advanced science. Under highly exacting conditions, extremely pure and finely calibrated powders of aluminum oxide, zirconium oxide and silicon nitride with perfectly uniform grain sizes, are shaped into a particular form then baked at high temperature to create an object or a watch case of the desired dimensions and properties. New methods developed by Rado involve the use of a plastic carrier medium mixed with the mineral powders, to allow injection into precision molds at pressures around 1000 bar. Once cooled, the pieces are removed from their parent mold and the carrier agent dissolved in a standard chemical solvent process, prior to a final sintering phase at 1450°C. This precisely controlled sintering is what makes possible the extraordinary level of density and hardness of High-Tech Ceramic, over regular ceramic. The procedure is true rocket-science territory, as the dimensions of the first molded elements shrink during sintering; the particles tighten up as porosity disappears and precise calculations must consider this important change of around 25% in the dimensions. The reward is a case that now stands at 1,250 on the Vickers scale and is ready for final diamond-tool machining and finishing, into an impressive Rado timepiece.

Rado Anatom



Reference: R10202319

Movement: Rado caliber R766, automatic, 21 jewels, 3 hands, date at 6 o'clock, 72-hour power reserve, antimagnetic NivachronTM hairspring

Case: Black matt high-tech ceramic bezel, cylindrical sapphire crystal

Dial : Color gradient from green to black

Hands : Rhodium- colored with white Super-LumiNova® Strap : Black rubber strap, black matt high-tech ceramic cover

Rado is a Swiss watch brand that is known for its innovative designs and use of high-tech materials. Rado watches are known for their durability, reliability, and performance. Visit

