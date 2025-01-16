Pneumatic Nebulizer Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends Emergen Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Pneumatic Nebulizer is expected to grow from an estimated USD 815.5 million in 2024 to USD 1.47 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 6.80%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Pneumatic Nebulizer market is projected to grow from USD 815.5 million in 2024 to USD 1.47 billion by 2033, registering a steady CAGR of 6.80% over the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing shift toward home-based healthcare and the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

Key Drivers

Home Healthcare Preference

The rising cost of hospital stays is prompting patients to opt for home-based care. For example, MD Interactive reported in 2021 that the average yearly cost of hospitalization for a COPD patient in the U.S. is USD 19,000. Meanwhile, Community Homecare highlighted that daily hospital stays cost approximately USD 6,200 compared to just USD 135 per home healthcare visit. This shift has led to a growing adoption of breathable medical devices like pneumatic nebulizers.

Rising Respiratory Disorders

Respiratory ailments are becoming increasingly common, fueled by air pollution and higher smoking rates. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 262 million people had asthma in 2019, with nearly 455,000 deaths attributed to it. Similarly, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America reported in 2022 that 25 million people in the U.S. suffer from asthma.

Growing Demand in Emerging Markets

In developing regions, increasing healthcare awareness and access are further boosting the demand for respiratory devices.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The market is segmented into breath-actuated nebulizers and vented nebulizers. In 2023, breath-actuated nebulizers held the largest market share due to their enhanced drug delivery and reduced medication waste. FDA approval for advanced products like Verona Pharma's Ohtuvayre in June 2024 underscores the segment's growth potential.

Vented nebulizers are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by technological advancements that improve drug delivery efficiency and patient compliance.

Pneumatic Nebulizer Latest Industry Updates

In April 2023, Omron Healthcare announced the launch of their new MicroAir Ultra Compact Nebulizer in the United States. The nebuliser is meant to be tiny and portable, making it ideal for use at home or on the go. It also includes innovative QuietFlow technology, which reduces noise levels and makes it more comfortable for patients to use.

In March 2023, Philips Respironics launched its new InnoSpire Go Nebulizer. The nebuliser is intended to be lightweight and simple to use, making it excellent for children and people with respiratory issues. It also has a revolutionary SmartStart technology, which initiates the nebulisation process when the mask is placed on the face.

Pneumatic Nebulizer Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Breath-actuated Nebulizer

Vented Nebulizer

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Asthma

Cystic Fibrosis

Others

By End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

