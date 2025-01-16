Woolpert Welcomes Chief Information Officer With Geospatial, M&A, Tech Startup Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Carl Lucas will oversee IT strategy for the firm's global architecture, engineering, and geospatial operations and AI technologies.

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has hired Chief Information Officer Carl Lucas to oversee IT development, integration, and security for the firm's expanding global architecture, engineering, and

geospatial (AEG) operations and artificial intelligence technologies. Working with

Woolpert's leadership team, Lucas will help bolster the firm's cybersecurity and IT bench strength, improve the IT integration processes for acquired firms, and drive a holistic AI program designed to support the firm's corporate services, internal IT, generative AI, and operational needs.

Lucas has provided IT strategy and leadership for a variety of tech startups, Fortune 500 companies, and private equity-backed firms. He comes to Woolpert with over 30 years of global IT experience, including 10 years within the geospatial industry.

"I'm honored to join Woolpert at this incredibly exciting time in the company's history," Lucas said. "I'm looking forward to leading transformative global IT initiatives and AI innovations that will support Woolpert's strategic vision and add value for customers and employees."

Before joining Woolpert, Lucas served as vice president of information technology at NV5. He focused on technology advancement and scalability for the firm's geospatial solutions unit, overseeing its global technology systems, operations, cloud services, and IT security.

"Carl's experience leading technology organizations for innovative, rapidly growing organizations is an ideal match for Woolpert's growing global business," Woolpert President Neil Churman said. "Carl has the industry insight, business acumen, and innovative mindset to help us connect, protect, and scale our expanding operations. We are very pleased and fortunate to welcome him to our team."

Lucas earned his bachelor's degree in astrophysics from the University of Rochester. He holds a professional certificate in Management and Leadership from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a professional certificate in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from Stanford University. He will be based out of Woolpert's office in the St. Pete Innovation District in St. Petersburg, Fla.

