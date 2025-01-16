Global Healthcare Sector Embraces Modular Solutions, Projecting 16.4% CAGR Through 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customizable, Cost-Effective Modular Designs Transform Hospital Infrastructure
Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular construction market in Healthcare Sector 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The modular construction market in healthcare sector is forecasted to grow by USD 10.85 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by increase in demand for customizable healthcare construction, cost-effectiveness of modular construction in healthcare sector, and need for expansion of healthcare infrastructure. This study identifies the rise in usage of modular construction in healthcare sector post COVID-19 pandemic as one of the prime reasons driving the modular construction market in healthcare sector growth during the next few years. Also, government initiatives for improvement of healthcare sector and rising demand for technologically advanced hospitals will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the modular construction market in healthcare sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The report on the modular construction market in healthcare sector covers the following areas:
Modular construction market in healthcare sector sizing Modular construction market in healthcare sector forecast Modular construction market in healthcare sector industry analysis
The modular construction market in healthcare sector is segmented as below:
By Type
Permanent modular construction Temporary modular construction
By Application
By Geographical Landscape
North America Europe Asia Rest of World (ROW)
The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading modular construction market in healthcare sector vendors that include Black Diamond Group, BMarko Structures, Commercial Structures Corp., Cotaplan, Elite Systems GB, EPACK Polymers, Fero International, MCC Group London, Midlands Portable Buildings, Modulaire Group, Modular Genius, Modulus Housing, MTX Contracts, POL R Enterprises, Premier Modular Group, Pressmach Infrastructure, Ramtech Building Systems, Red Sea International, Rheinmetall, Triumph Modular, Vanguard Healthcare Solutions and Wilmot Modular Structures.
Also, the modular construction market in healthcare sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Analysis
2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
2.3 Factors of disruption
2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Market ecosystem
3.2 Market characteristics
3.3 Value chain analysis
4 Market Sizing
4.1 Market definition
4.2 Market segment analysis
4.3 Market size 2023
4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028
5 Historic Market Size
5.1 Global Modular Construction Market In Healthcare Sector 2018-2022
5.2 Type segment analysis 2018-2022
5.3 Application segment analysis 2018-2022
5.4 Geography segment analysis 2018-2022
5.5 Country segment analysis 2018-2022
6 Qualitative Analysis
6.1 Impact of AI on the global modular construction market in healthcare sector
7 Five Forces Analysis
8 Market Segmentation by Type
8.1 Market segments
8.2 Comparison by Type
8.3 Permanent modular construction - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
8.4 Temporary modular construction - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
8.5 Market opportunity by Type
9 Market Segmentation by Application
9.1 Market segments
9.2 Comparison by Application
9.3 Civil use - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
9.4 Military use - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
9.5 Market opportunity by Application
10 Customer Landscape
11 Geographic Landscape
11.1 Geographic segmentation
11.2 Geographic comparison
11.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.7 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.8 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.11 India - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.14 Australia - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.15 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.16 France - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.17 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
12 Drivers, Challenges, Opportunity & Restraints
12.1 Market drivers
12.2 Market challenges
12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
12.4 Market opportunities/restraints
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Landscape
13.3 Landscape disruption
13.4 Industry risks
14 Competitive Analysis
14.1 Companies profiled
14.2 Company ranking index
14.3 Market positioning of companies
Black Diamond Group Cotaplan Elite Systems GB EPACK Polymers MCC Group London Midlands Portable Buildings Modulaire Group Modulus Housing MTX Contracts Ltd. POL R Enterprises Inc. Premier Modular Group Pressmach Infrastructure Ramtech Building Systems Red Sea International Co. Vanguard Healthcare Solutions
