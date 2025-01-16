(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Building Materials Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use, By Product, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global green building materials market size is expected to reach USD 47.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2025 to 2030, driven by growing demand for environmental-friendly and sustainable building materials is expected to propel the growth of the market.



Green building materials prevents the usage of toxic paints containing lead, in turn improving indoor air quality. Furthermore, the products also offer plentiful natural lighting thereby reducing energy usage which thereby reduces the overall expenditure. Copious raw material availability coupled with a large number of manufacturers is expected to aid the growth of market.

Technological innovations have facilitated a rise in demand in green building materials, as products are becoming increasing affordable and readily available. As a result, the demand has increased dramatically over the past few years majorly due to rebounding construction market.

Increasing demand for green building materials coupled particularly in emerging economies is expected to have a positive impact towards market growth. In addition, presence of large number of manufacturers is expected to increase the ease in sourcing the products. Oversupply of green building materials is expected to lower product price which is expected drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The market exhibits the presence of a large number of manufacturers engaged in the manufacturing of wide range of products including roofing, insulation, and frames. Easy accessibility to raw materials coupled with product demand is likely to increase industry rivalry which is expected to improve product quality.

Green Building Materials Market Report Highlights

The exterior products segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 36.4% in 2024 due to the increased environmental awareness and demand to construct energy-efficient buildings.

The residential end use segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 54.0% in 2024. This is attributed to the increasing demand for eco-friendly resources by homeowners and ongoing innovations in technology and materials.

The North America green building materials market held the largest revenue share of 31.2% in 2024. This is attributed to the demand for sustainability and energy efficiency, driven by increased consumer awareness and environment-friendly construction practices. The Asia Pacific green building materials market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Companies Featured

Amvic Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Alumasc Group plc

BASF

Binderholz GmbH

GreenPatch (Cold Mix Manufacturing Corp.) Owens Corning Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $26.6 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.9 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global



