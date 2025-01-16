Ester Gum Market Anticipated To Surpass US$201.613 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 5.28%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The ester gum is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.28%, reaching a market size of US$201.613 million in 2030 from US$155.895 million in 2025.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the ester gum market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% between 2025 and 2030 to reach an amount of US$201.613 million in 2030.Ester gum is an ester with a resinous character and is produced when resinous acids are combined into some polyhydric alcohol. To estercate this substance, it adds glycerol into rosin which is a natural resin from pines and trees. Ester gum is very brittle, rather hard, and generally stickable, so it is applied broadly in diverse sectors. Principal applications include varnishes and lacquers, printing inks, chewing gum, some adhesives, cosmetics, and even certain food products. Ester gum is one of the prime constituents of gum bases due to its versatility.Additionally, it is the increasing demand from some of the major industries in the final consumption of products like beverages, paints, and coatings that are uplifting the expansion of the ester gum market during the forecasted period. Increased consumption of energy drinks, carbonated soft drinks , and fruit juices has driven the demand for ester gum as a stabilizer and emulsifier in those products. Externally, ester gum is used in varnishes and lacquers for tough, high-gloss surfaces. It is also used to enhance the flow, adhesion, and drying of inks during printing. The increasing consumer preference for natural products supports the trend towards natural and sustainable ingredients. The global food and beverage industry continues to expand, especially in emerging markets, thus driving the demand for ingredients like ester gum.Access sample report or view details:By type, the ester gum market can be classified into polymerized rosins of glycerol ester (PRGE), glycerol esters of wood rosin (GEWR), glycerol esters of gum rosins (GEGR), penta ester gum, and other types. The glycerol esters of wood rosin (GEWR) esters segment holds the largest share in the ester gums market on account of its vast applicability in food and beverages, paints, adhesives, and cosmetics. Characteristics contributing to the usefulness of GEWR would be excellent adhesion, film-forming capability, as well as compatibility with several solvents. The latter conditions, coupled with the increasing demand for processed foods products, and essential preference for natural materials, are propelling the growth of the GEWR type.The ester gum market is segmented by application into food and beverages, cosmetics, fertilizers, and others. The food and beverage segment accounts for the largest share of the ester gum market, given its importance in the manufacture of chewing gum, the beverage industry, and confectionery. This type of gum acts as a plasticizer and flavor carrier in chewing gums, as well as an emulsifier and stabilizer in fruit juices and carbonated drinks, plus candies and other confectionery items. The increasing demand for processed foods and beverages, particularly in developing economies, drives this dominance in the coming years.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the ester gum market is growing significantly. Rapid industrialization, expanding consumer bases, and increasing disposable incomes are some of the factors that have contributed significantly to the growth rate of the ester gum market in this region. Rapid economic growth in many nations like China, Japan, and India, has also led to increased demand for ester gums in all sectors like paints, coatings, printing inks, and adhesives, as well as the expanding consumer base demanding more consumer goods, such as beverages, chewing gums, and cosmetics, all of which use gummed material in the region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the ester gum market have been covered as Uniform Synthetics., Univar Solutions LLC, Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd., Foshan Baolin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Mangalam Organics Limited, and Foreverest Resources Ltd., among others.The market analytics report segments the ester gum market as follows:.By TypeoPolymerized Rosins of Glycerol Ester (PRGE)oGlycerol Esters of Wood Rosin (GEWR)oGlycerol Esters of Gum Rosins (GEGR)oPenta Ester GumoOther Types.By ApplicationoFood and BeveragesoCosmeticoFertilizersoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoThailandoIndonesiaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Uniform Synthetics..SpecialChem.Univar Solutions LLC.DRT (DSM-Firmenich).Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd..Eastman Chemical Company.Foshan Baolin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.Jubilant.Mangalam Organics Limited.Resin Chemicals Co..Foreverest Resources Ltd.Explore More Reports:.Gellan Gum Market:.Biopolymers For Stimulation Fluids Market:.Pine-Derived Chemicals Market:

Harsh Sharma

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.