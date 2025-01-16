عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister Participates In NATO Meeting

Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister Participates In NATO Meeting


1/16/2025 8:14:23 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, attended the NATO Military Committee meeting in the Chief of General Staff format held in Brussels, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Ministry noted that General Valiyev spoke about the prospects for Azerbaijan's cooperation with NATO, its participation in the Resolute Support Mission and other operations, as well as the experience gained by the Azerbaijani army in various NATO exercises and events.

Colonel General Valiyev noted that Azerbaijan has always contributed to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic area and beyond. He emphasized that as a partner who has fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty, Azerbaijan intends to make greater contributions to international peace and security.

During the visit, the Chief of General Staff plans to meet with several of his counterparts attending the meeting.

MENAFN16012025000195011045ID1109097671


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search