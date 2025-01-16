Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister Participates In NATO Meeting
Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of General Staff of the
Azerbaijani Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, attended the NATO
Military Committee meeting in the Chief of General Staff format
held in Brussels, Azernews reports, citing the
Defense Ministry.
The Ministry noted that General Valiyev spoke about the
prospects for Azerbaijan's cooperation with NATO, its participation
in the Resolute Support Mission and other operations, as well as
the experience gained by the Azerbaijani army in various NATO
exercises and events.
Colonel General Valiyev noted that Azerbaijan has always
contributed to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic area and
beyond. He emphasized that as a partner who has fully restored its
territorial integrity and sovereignty, Azerbaijan intends to make
greater contributions to international peace and security.
During the visit, the Chief of General Staff plans to meet with
several of his counterparts attending the meeting.
