Knowbe4 Achieves #1 Position In Two Cybersecurity Categories In G2 Winter 2025 Grid Reports

KnowBe4 ranked as the number one Security Awareness Training and the number one Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response platform

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today announced it has been named the leader in two categories in the G2 Winter 2025 Grid Report: Security Awareness Training (SAT) and Security Orchestration, and Response (SOAR).

For the 22nd consecutive quarter, KnowBe4 has secured the top position in the SAT category, achieving the highest overall G2 score of 96 out of 100. This achievement is based on more than 1,964 G2 reviews, showcasing KnowBe4's consistent market leadership for over five years. A remarkable 98% of users rated KnowBe4 four or five stars, with 96% believing KnowBe4 is heading in the right direction and 93% saying they would recommend KnowBe4. The platform's highest-rated features include phishing assessments, continuous assessments, and interactive training.

In the SOAR category, KnowBe4's PhishER/PhishER Plus platform has been recognized as the number one leader for the 15th consecutive quarter, marking an incredible three-year achievement. With a satisfaction score of 93 out of 100, PhishER/PhishER Plus leads the SOAR products based on 328 G2 reviews. An outstanding 98% of users rated the platform four or five stars, with a 92% likelihood of users recommending PhishER. The top-rated features of PhishER/PhishER Plus include Alerting, Threat Intelligence, and Automated Remediation.

Additionally, KnowBe4 secured several G2 awards, including Leader in Canada, Highest User Adoption Enterprise, Leader Mid-Market, Leader Enterprise, and Most Implementable Enterprise for SAT. In the SOAR category, PhishER/PhishER Plus won the Best Results and Most Implementable awards for the ninth consecutive year.

The G2 Grid Reports are based on real user feedback, providing unbiased insights into the performance and user satisfaction of leading software products.

"Maintaining our number one position in both the Security Awareness Training and SOAR categories for 22 and 15 consecutive quarters respectively in G2's Winter 2025 Grid Reports is a remarkable achievement," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. "This consistent recognition, based entirely on authentic user reviews, reflects our persistent drive for excellence and innovation in cybersecurity. Our focus on continuous improvement, including the integration of cutting-edge AI technologies, has allowed us to stay ahead of evolving threats and consistently deliver value to our customers, underscoring the effectiveness of our human risk management approach. I am incredibly proud of our team's persistent efforts and our customers' success in building strong security cultures. This long-standing leadership position fuels our dedication to push the boundaries of human-centric cybersecurity even further."

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization's biggest asset.

