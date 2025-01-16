Adomni Tackles Video Fragmentation With New Smart Video Everywhere Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marketers can now plan and buy premium ads such as YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video and Digital Out of Home (DOOH) in one unified buy

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdOmni , the leading global digital-first advertising and service, today announced enhanced video advertising capabilities with its new program - Smart Video Everywhere. In an era of fragmented consumption and scattered consumer attention, the AdOmni Ads Platform now enables brands to seamlessly reach audiences throughout their daily journey - from premium in-home streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube to contextually relevant moments across DOOH and online video environments.

The AdOmni Ads Platform now features Smart Video Everywhere capabilities, helping advertisers overcome the challenges of fragmented video inventory and disjointed campaign management. Cross-channel video campaigns executed through the platform deliver 20% higher ROI and reduce media waste by 20%. Additionally, advertisers using these enhanced features see increased unique, unduplicated reach by 50% and 35% higher ad recall, ensuring that video dollars reach incremental audiences.

"Our mission has always been to simplify how brands connect with their audiences using cutting-edge technology and world-class service," said Jonathan Gudai, CEO of AdOmni. "By rolling out the Smart Video Everywhere program, we're solving the complex challenge of reaching consumers across their entire video journey - whether they're streaming at home, commuting, shopping, or consuming content on-the-go. Our platform now enables brands to create cohesive stories that resonate at every touchpoint."

Smart Video Everywhere differentiators include:



Unified Cross-Channel Buying : Seamless integration of CTV, Online Video, YouTube, and DOOH, which increases media efficiency and enhances campaign performance

Premium Inventory : AdOmni is the only video platform to offer premium supply including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube in one place

Holistic Reporting and Attribution : Advanced cross-channel attribution and measurement for campaign transparency AI-Powered Efficiency : Smarter targeting, creative optimization, and real-time campaign insights

Gudai continued, "The launch of Smart Video Everywhere signals AdOmni's evolution from a DOOH-centric platform to a true holistic video solution that democratizes access to high-quality video inventory and measurement solutions. This new program empowers clients, especially growth brands and independent agencies to generate more and better cross-channel campaign results."

