Virtune Surpasses SEK 3 Billion In Assets Under Management (AUM) And Reports Its First Profitable Quarter

Stockholm, January 16, 2025 – Virtune, a leading Swedish regulated asset manager and issuer of exchange-traded products (ETPs), announces it has surpassed SEK 3 billion in assets under management (AUM) at the beginning of 2025. The company also reports its first profitable quarter during Q4 2024.

This marks a significant milestone in Virtune's journey to becoming the leading asset manager in the Nordics. With a portfolio comprising 100% physically backed crypto ETPs, Virtune enables both institutional and private investors to invest in and integrate crypto investments into their portfolios in an easy and secure way. Virtune partners with industry leaders, including Coinbase as custodian and Flow Traders as market maker for Virtune's ETPs.

Since its inception, Virtune has focused on educating the market about exchange-traded products, crypto assets, and how these can be integrated into traditional investment portfolios while driving the acceptance of crypto assets forward.

Virtune's products are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Paris, and Börse Stuttgart. The current portfolio consists of 13 ETPs divided into three categories:

Single Asset ETPs:



Virtune Bitcoin ETP : Offers exposure to Bitcoin.

Virtune XRP ETP : Offers exposure to XRP.

Virtune Avalanche ETP : Offers exposure to Avalanche.

Virtune Chainlink ETP : Offers exposure to Chainlink.

Virtune Arbitrum ETP : Offers exposure to Arbitrum. Virtune Polygon ETP : Offers exposure to Polygon.

Staked ETPs:



Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP : Offers exposure to Ethereum with increased annual return through staking rewards.

Virtune Staked Solana ETP : Offers exposure to Solana with an additional 3% annual return through staking rewards.

Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP : Offers exposure to Polkadot with an additional 4% annual return through staking rewards. Virtune Staked Cardano ETP : Offers exposure to Cardano with an additional 2% annual return through staking rewards.

Index ETPs:



Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP SEK / EUR : Offers exposure to a basket of up to 10 leading crypto assets with market-weighted allocation and a maximum weight of 40% per asset. The product is rebalanced monthly to reflect market developments, where existing crypto assets may be excluded and new ones may be added to the portfolio. Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP : Offers exposure to an equally weighted basket of up to 10 leading alternative crypto assets (altcoins), excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum. The product is rebalanced monthly to reset holdings to equal weight, where existing crypto assets may be excluded and new ones may be added to the portfolio.

What is Staking and How Does It Work in Virtune's ETPs?

Staking is a core feature of many crypto assets that use a consensus mechanism called Proof of Stake. This method ensures transactions are verified and the network is secured without intermediaries like banks. Participants staking their crypto assets contribute to the network's security and stability. The more participants, the more secure the network becomes. As a reward, those staking earn additional crypto assets, similar to earning interest on a savings account.

Virtune has integrated staking into its ETPs with "Staked" in their name. The underlying crypto assets in Virtune's staked ETPs are staked directly from cold storage with Virtune's custodian, Coinbase. Staking rewards are continuously added and reflected in the products' daily prices, contributing to increased returns.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

"With our broad market focus towards retail investors, financial advisors, and institutional investors, we have now surpassed SEK 3 billion in assets under management and achieved our first profitable quarter. This confirms the growing interest in crypto assets in the Nordics and investors' trust in Virtune and our products. Our growth is primarily driven by net inflows, reflecting our focus on education, transparency, and investor protection. We look forward to continuing to educate the Nordic market, accelerating the adoption of crypto assets, and sharing several exciting announcements and milestones throughout the year."

Stockholm, 16th of January 2025

Press contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at .