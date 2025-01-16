(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft - and Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers detailed market forecasts, projecting the size of each aircraft powertrain type from 2023 to 2032, segmented by region and aircraft type, including commercial, military, and general sectors. It provides an in-depth analysis of roadmaps, highlighting the evolution, challenges, and expected breakthroughs in each powertrain system.

The aviation industry is on the cusp of a revolutionary transformation with the emergence of sustainable and efficient powertrain systems. As the world shifts towards reducing the carbon footprint, the demand for innovative aircraft powertrains such as Battery Electric, Battery Hybrid, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powered, Liquid Hydrogen Powered, Cryogenic Powered, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Powered systems is poised to skyrocket.

Procurement insights delve into strategies, trends, and projections within both commercial and military aviation, offering a comprehensive view of purchasing dynamics. A regional analysis is also included, examining specific regulatory environments, infrastructure developments, and market opportunities that vary by locale.

Additionally, the competitive landscape section gives an overview of the key players, innovators, and new entrants, offering insights into the forces shaping the future of aircraft powertrains. This report equips stakeholders with the critical information needed to navigate the complexities of the aviation industry's evolving powertrain landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Trends and Insights

2.2 Main Findings

2.3 Key Conclusions

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology overview

3.2 Types of new powertrain systems for aircraft

3.2.1 Battery Electric

3.2.2 Battery Hybrid Electric

3.2.3 Hydrogen-Combustion

3.2.4 Hydrogen-Fuel Cell

3.2.5 SAF ready aero engine

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft Market Volume Distribution Over Forecast Period by Region

4.3 Main Market Players Overview

4.4 Leading products

4.4.1 Magni 350 and 650 EPU

4.4.2 Pipistrel's E-811

4.4.3 Safran ENGINeUST XL

4.4.4 Siemens SP200D

4.4.5 ZA600

4.5 Supply Chain overview

4.6 Critical raw materials

4.7 Critical technologies

5 Market Dynamics and Forecast Factors

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Trends

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges

6 Country Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 USA

6.3 European Union Countries

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Brazil

6.7 United Kingdom

7 Market Forecast to 2032 by Region

7.1 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft Market by Region overview

7.2 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft market Region by Powertrain Systems overview

7.3 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft market Region by End-User overview

8 Market Forecast to 2032 by Powertrain Systems

8.1 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft Market by Powertrain Systems overview

8.2 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft market Powertrain Systems by Region overview

8.3 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft market Powertrain Systems by End-User overview

9 Market Forecast to 2032 by End-User

9.1 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft Market by End-User overview

9.2 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft market End-User by Region overview

9.3 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft market End-User by Powertrain Systems overview

10 Market Forecast to 2032 - Scenario II

10.1 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft Market by Region overview

10.2 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft Market by Powertrain Systems overview

10.3 New Powertrain Systems for Aircraft Market by End-User overview

11 Impact Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Forecast Factors and Market Impact

12 Leading Companies

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Airbus

12.2.1 Powertrain Solutions - Products and Services

12.2.2 Recent Developments and Contracts

12.2.3 SWOT Analysis

12.3 Boeing

12.4 Lockheed Martin

12.5 Northrop Grumman

12.6 Safran

12.7 Other Companies of Interest

12.7.1 ABB Ltd

12.7.2 Alstom S.A

12.7.3 BAE Systems

12.7.4 CPFL Energia SA

12.7.5 CropEnergies AG

12.7.6 ENEL Green Power SPA

12.7.7 Green Plains

12.7.8 Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corp Ltd

12.7.9 Honeywell Energy Solutions

12.7.10 Jiangsu Akcome Science & Technology Co, Ltd.

12.7.11 LanzaTech Global

12.7.12 Pacific Ethanol Inc

12.7.13 Renewable Energy Systems

12.7.14 Total Energies

13 Results and Conclusions

