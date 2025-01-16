Customs Cooperation Among Turkic States Deepens At 10Th Meeting In Baku
The 10th Meeting of the Customs Service Heads of the
Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is taking place in Baku
today.
According to Azernews , the gathering includes
customs service heads from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan,
Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, along with representatives from the UN,
the International Road transport Union, and the customs services of
Georgia and Hungary.
Key topics under discussion include the implementation of
decisions made at the previous meeting, the Creation of a
Simplified Customs Corridor, the“Trans-Caspian Customs Transit
Portal,” electronic seals and modern tracking technologies, and the
Authorized Economic Operator program.
During the event, several agreements will be signed, including
the Protocol of the 10th Meeting, the Technical Conditions for
Information Exchange among OTS Member States, and the Action Plan
for implementing the e-BYD Procedure under the BYD Convention
(1975, Geneva). These efforts aim to enhance collaboration and
streamline customs procedures across the OTS member states.
