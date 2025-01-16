Customs Cooperation Among Turkic States Deepens At 10Th Meeting In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The 10th Meeting of the Customs Service Heads of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is taking place in Baku today.

According to Azernews , the gathering includes customs service heads from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, along with representatives from the UN, the International Road Union, and the customs services of Georgia and Hungary.

Key topics under discussion include the implementation of decisions made at the previous meeting, the Creation of a Simplified Customs Corridor, the“Trans-Caspian Customs Transit Portal,” electronic seals and modern tracking technologies, and the Authorized Economic Operator program.

During the event, several agreements will be signed, including the Protocol of the 10th Meeting, the Technical Conditions for Information Exchange among OTS Member States, and the Action Plan for implementing the e-BYD Procedure under the BYD Convention (1975, Geneva). These efforts aim to enhance collaboration and streamline customs procedures across the OTS member states.