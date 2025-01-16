Enemy Trying To Penetrate Deep Into Chasiv Yar Under Cover Of Fog - AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Chasiv Yar, the Russian forces are actively using the pipes of the Siversky Donets-Donbas canal for hiding during bad weather and fog to accumulate forces.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated on television by the spokesman for the Luhansk regional military unit Dmytro Zaporozhets.

“As for the situation in Chasiv Yar, the enemy is actively using the pipes of the Siversky Donets canal to hide in it during bad weather. Now in Donetsk region we often observe fog in the morning, and the enemy is actively using this period of time to accumulate in these pipes and then move deeper into the city in the morning or at night,” said the spokesman.

According to him, operators of the Defense Forces' drones record enemy movements and try to use all possible means to destroy them.

“The number of positions held by the Defense Forces is decreasing, but still the personnel of the Defense Forces continue to hold the town of Chasiv Yar. And we are not talking about capturing the entire city, because the enemy is everywhere. Our drone operators are also actively destroying it,” said Zaporozhets.

He added that 430 enemy attacks were recorded in the Chasiv Yar area over the past day.

Zaporozhets also noted that the enemy did not record massive use of fiber-optic drones in the Luhansk operational area.

“As for the activity of fiber-optic drones, we do not record massive use in the Luhansk operational area, but, of course, the enemy uses them,” he said.

According to the spokesman, the occupants use drones almost continuously for reconnaissance, destruction of positions and artillery adjustment.

“If we are talking about the number of uses, for example, today, we have already recorded more than 2,000 cases of using kamikaze drones in the direction, which is an average of 150 per day. Numerically, it doesn't seem like a lot, but in fact, drones bring their own problems, and it doesn't make it easier for us,” said Zaporozhets.

The spokesman noted that the enemy's air superiority is only due to tactical aviation. No mass movement of enemy personnel from other directions has been recorded so far.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 124 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded at the front yesterday, January 15.