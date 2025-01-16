Even Construtora Reports Mixed Q4 2024 Results Amid Market Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA, a leading Brazilian developer, released its Q4 2024 results on January 15, 2025. The company reported of R$369 million ($61.5 million) for the quarter.



This figure represents a consolidated Velocity of Sales over Offer (VSO) of 12%. Even's inventory sales reached R$212 million ($35.3 million), with a VSO of 11%.



The company's performance reflects the current state of Brazil's real estate market. Even faces rising material costs and shortages. These factors put pressure on margins.



However, the company's focus on high-end projects provides some protection against market volatility. Even's Faena São Paulo project showed strong results. The company launched the second residential tower ahead of schedule.



This move responded to high demand for specific units. The project's second phase achieved a VSO of 11%. When including land swaps, 24% of the second phase has been sold.







The company launched three significant projects in Q4. These include Franca 1055, the second Faena São Paulo tower, and Arizona 1002. Together, these launches represent a General Sales Value of R$2.4 billion ($400.0 million).

Even's Market Strategy and Financial Turnaround

This ambitious expansion showcases Even's confidence in the market's future. Even's strategy focuses on high-end projects, particularly in São Paulo. This approach aims to offset challenges in the middle-income segment.



It also helps Even stand out in the competitive high-income market. The success of projects like Faena São Paulo supports this strategy. The company 's financial health shows improvement from previous quarters.



Even reported a significant turnaround in its Q4 2023 results. Net profit reached R$57.1 million ($9.5 million), compared to just R$150,000 ($0.025 million) in the same period of 2022. EBITDA saw an impressive increase, reaching R$142.6 million ($23.8 million).



Even's performance demonstrates its ability to navigate a complex market. The focus on high-end projects appears to be a winning strategy. The success of the Faena São Paulo project and substantial new launches indicate strong positioning.



However, broader economic factors may still impact future results. Investors should watch Even 's ability to manage rising costs and labor challenges.



In short, the company's success in high-end markets will be crucial. Even's performance in coming quarters will reveal the long-term viability of its current strategy.

