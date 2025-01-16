Rising Muslim Population Across the Globe

The growth in the worldwide Muslim population has a significant impact on the halal food market. With more than 1.9 billion Muslims around the world, there is constant demand for halal food products. This demand is mainly fueled by dietary restrictions this population observes, which involve abstaining from pork and alcohol, thus requiring an increase in halal certification.

The expansion of the Muslim middle class also boosts purchasing power, which leads to greater consumption of premium halal products and fuels the overall growth of the market. At an estimated 231 million, Indonesia has the highest population of Muslims as a country. This accounts for more than 13% of all Muslims in the world and 86.7% of the population of Indonesia, according to the World Population Review 2024.

Growing Health and Wellness Awareness

Consumers worldwide are becoming increasingly health-conscious, looking for cleaner, healthier, and better-sourced food. Halal food is often perceived as being of higher quality, as it guarantees that the products are free from harmful additives and are prepared with high standards of hygiene. The emphasis on healthy and organic consumption is in line with the values of halal, so Muslims and other consumers find the products to be safe for consumption.

These demands of clean food are, therefore pushing the halal food market forward. Main dietary trends are plant-based diets 12%, mindful eating 14%, calorie tracking 13%, clean eating 16%, and plant-based diets 12%. The International Food Information Council's 2022 Food and Health Survey highlights these major trends.

Halal Certification and Global Trade Expansion

As halal certification is standardized, halal food products become widely available in international markets. The traditional Muslim-majority areas are no longer the only zones for this practice; nowadays, it can be observed in Europe, North America, and parts of Asia. As such, these areas of diversification open more markets for manufacturers and distributors. International halal standards and the growing acceptance of halal products in non-Muslim countries are the major drivers of expansion.

Countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have strict import regulations that require Halal Certification for food products, ensuring that the goods comply with religious guidelines. For companies wanting to export to these countries, obtaining Halal Certification is non-negotiable. This regulation has led to more and more businesses seeking certification in order to access these lucrative markets and, therefore, increased the global supply of halal-certified goods.

Challenges in the Halal Food Market

Halal Certification and Regulatory Challenges

One of the key challenges in the halal food market is the complexity and inconsistency of halal certification standards across different regions. There are no unified guidelines across countries and therefore varying processes for getting certified by the halal certifying bodies, and not all follow the same guidelines; it can be very confusing in reaching global markets. This kind of lack of standardization makes international trade complicated, thereby increasing the cost to producers who must ensure conformity with various certification bodies. Business logistics become hard to achieve uniform quality and certification in different regions.

Limited Halal Ingredient Sources

One of the challenges in the halal food market is the lack of availability of halal-certified ingredients, especially in non-Muslim-majority regions. For the manufacturers, sourcing halal meat, dairy, and other essential ingredients can be hard, mainly when operating in countries with limited halal supplies. This constraint impacts production costs and availability, thereby limiting the growth of the halal food market in regions with low access to halal products. In addition, dependence on specific supply chains creates business vulnerabilities and can limit market expansion.

Halal Meat, Poultry & Seafood Food Market

The Halal Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Market is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing demand from the global Muslim population. The demand for Halal meat and poultry comes from the source and processing as per Islamic dietary laws by Muslim consumers, while Non-Muslims are also looking for ethically sourced, clean meat options. The market comprises beef, lamb, chicken, and seafood products, all of which are halal certified. Growing awareness of food safety, ethical consumption, and a rising middle-class population in Muslim-majority countries are factors that are driving this growth.

Speciality Stores Halal Food Market

Speciality Stores Halal Food Market is growing as consumers seek more and more high-quality, halal-certified food products in dedicated retail outlets. Specialty stores have a wide selection of halal food products, ranging from meat and poultry products, snacks, beverages, to packaged goods, while maintaining high standards of halal requirements. They cater to Muslims but also to those desiring ethical or clean foods

. The convenience, diversity, and authenticity guarantee which specialty stores provide are part of what makes them popular. The growth in demand for halal products from consumers is coupled with an increasing consciousness of halal certification; however, there are factors such as high operating costs and competition in the market that create a hindrance.

Canadian Halal Food Market

The Canadian Halal Food Market is growing rapidly because of the rising number of Muslims, awareness about the law of halal dietary habits, and preference for consuming halal-certified products. As Canada's Muslim population expands, there is a greater demand for halal meat, poultry, packaged foods, and snacks, leading to more halal-specific grocery stores and supermarket sections.

Additionally, non-Muslim consumers are increasingly choosing halal food due to perceived health benefits and ethical sourcing. The market also benefits from a diverse, multicultural population and government support for halal certification. However, challenges such as supply chain limitations and ensuring consistent quality across products remain. In March 2024, Alsafa launched its first-ever Ramadan Video Ad, capturing the essence of the season and the joy of sharing meals with loved ones.

Germany Halal Food Market

The Germany Halal Food Market is growing rapidly, driven by a rising Muslim population and increasing demand for halal-certified products. With its massive Muslim population, Germany is witnessing an increase in the number of halal food options that are available in supermarkets, specialty stores, and restaurants.

The market ranges from meat, poultry, processed foods, snacks, and beverages that are all prepared in accordance with Islamic dietary laws. In addition, non-Muslim consumers are choosing halal products for perceived ethical benefits, clean sourcing, and greater food safety. Challenges like supply chain complexities, halal certification processes, and price competition from mainstream products are still there but are slowly being addressed.

China Halal Food Market

The Chinese Halal Food Market is rapidly growing due to the increase in the Muslim population of the country, especially in regions like Xinjiang, Ningxia, and Gansu. As demand for halal-certified meat, poultry, processed foods, and beverages increases, Muslim and non-Muslim consumers increasingly look for ethical and clean food options.

Its health benefits and high food safety standards make halal food popular, further supported by government initiatives that promote the halal certification and increasing availability in supermarkets and specialty stores. On the other hand, the issues in the supply chain, for instance, are a complex process, and a standard process for certification may hinder the market.

UAE Halal Food Market

The UAE Halal food market is in an extremely growth-driven position, backed by this country's vast Muslim population, tourism, and escalating demand for products halal-certified. In fact, this is a substantial hub in the UAE, with abundant types of meats, poultry, processed foods, drinks, and snack foods with a halal tag available within supermarkets, specialty stores, and restaurants. In addition, non-Muslim consumers are becoming increasingly interested in halal food because of its health benefits, ethical sourcing, and high-quality standards.

The strategic location of the UAE, increasing demand for food safety, and the increasing trend of halal certifications in international markets further drive market growth. In June 2024, Al Islami Foods, a leading UAE brand in halal poultry and snacks, launched fully cooked 'Original Tempura Nuggets,' which will offer a new standard in convenience and nutrition.

