Board Game Lovers Rejoice: Lethal Chicken Games' Kickstarter Brings New Titles And Exclusive Retail Deals

Tortilla Takedown Taquito Twins Smash the Street Taco

Tortilla Takedown and components from Lethal Chicken Games

Get early access to four exciting games, lower-than-wholesale pricing for retailers, and the chance to back Lethal Chicken Games' latest creations!

- Alex MackeyLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tabletop gaming enthusiasts have a reason to celebrate as Lethal Chicken Games prepares to launch its highly anticipated Kickstarter campaign on January 21, 2025. The campaign introduces four brand-new titles, including the wildly fun and competitive Dice Batter , while offering exclusive early access and special wholesale deals for retailers.Known for hits like Camping with Sasquatch, What The Film?! and Trash Dice, Lethal Chicken Games continues its tradition of bringing laughter and strategy to game nights. This time, the spotlight is on Dice Batter, a unique game where players roll and place dice to fill the cookie sheet cards, bump opponents, and literally stir the dice to claim sweet victory. With its wooden spoon gameplay and charming oven-themed packaging, Dice Batter is destined to become a must-have for gaming enthusiasts of all ages.“We've always believed games are about more than just fun-they're about creating memories,” said Alex Mackey, co-founder of Lethal Chicken Games.“With Dice Batter and the other new titles, we're bringing fresh, engaging experiences to the table, and Kickstarter supporters will be the first to get their hands on them.”The campaign also highlights Lethal Chicken Games' commitment to supporting local retailers. Exclusive wholesale levels available during the Kickstarter offer lower prices than post-campaign distribution rates, ensuring that small businesses can stock their shelves with these exciting new games at competitive margins.“Our goal is to build stronger partnerships with local game stores,” said co-founder Mike Szalajko.“By offering early access and wholesale discounts through this campaign, we're giving them an edge that for once big online retailers just can't match.”The Kickstarter campaign will feature four games:Dice Batter: A sweet and strategic dice-placement game.Tortilla Takedown: A hilarious lucha libre-inspired game packed with Flying Fajitas and churrometers.Little Pig Little Pig: A race to outsmart the Big Bad Wolf while building houses and collecting resources.What's Under Your Bed?: A quirky, fast-paced card game that brings stacks of very creative monsters.Retailers and gamers alike are encouraged to follow the campaign on Kickstarter to take advantage of exclusive deals and secure their copies of these unique titles before anyone else.Kickstarter Launch Date: January 21, 2025Campaign Link:For more information about Lethal Chicken Games and their upcoming campaign, visit .About Lethal Chicken GamesLethal Chicken Games is an independent tabletop game company dedicated to creating innovative and engaging games that bring people together. Founded by Alex Mackey and Mike Szalajko, the company is known for its creative concepts, playful art, and a commitment to community-building through tabletop gaming.

Dice Batter - Roll. Mix. Win.

