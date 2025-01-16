Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) Appointment Of Tiros Project Managers And EIA Consultants

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (FRA:8TX) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Progesys International B Ltda, ("Progesys"), as Project Engineering Managers and Sete Solucoes e Tecnologia Ambiental ("Sete") to complete the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the development of Resouro's Tiros Titanium and Rare Earth Elements Project ("Tiros Project" or "Project") in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Project Engineering Managers

Progesys, a Canadian-founded company established nearly 20 years ago, is a multidisciplinary project engineering management organization. It has offices in North America, Latin America (Belo Horizonte, Brazil), Southeast Asia, the UAE, and Oman.

Progesys provides industrial project management services to the hydrocarbons, mining, infrastructure, and transportation sectors. Since inception, it has been awarded US$1B in development contracts and managed US$3B transition contracts to operations.

Progesys' capability is highly relevant to the Tiros Project, delivering project management services in engineering, quality assurance practices, environmental management, project management, construction management, commissioning, risk management, and operations readiness from a globally recognised engineering company.

Visit Progesys

Project Manager

Ms. Jordana Ferreira, Director of Industrial Projects for Progesys in Latin America, will lead the Company's project development activities including environmental and engineering studies. Ms. Ferreira has a degree in Civil Engineering from The Maua Institute of Technology University (Sao Paulo), a Mining Engineering Degree from the Curtin University Kalgoorlie School of Mines in Australia, and post graduate qualifications in business management and in engineering production.

Ms. Ferreira specialises in project management and transition to operations. Before joining Progesys, Jordana spent seven years at Serra Verde (Brazil's only operating rare earths project) as engineering and process manager and brings to Resouro a unique set of skills and experience.

Jordana will work from Resouro's Belo Horizonte Project office and will be supported by the Progesys Belo Horizonte Office.

The appointment of Ms. Ferreira to direct project development by contract through Progesys, marks a significant step forward, aligning with the progress being made on the Company's ongoing initiatives. It allows the Company to manage a focused, but cost-effective project development schedule while engaging the flexibility of professional personnel and services at Progesys.

Environmental Impact Assessment

Building on Resouro's current water studies at the Tiros Central Block, Sete has been appointed to complete the EIA.

About Sete

Founded in 1997, Sete is one of the largest environmental consulting companies in Brazil. Its permanent multidisciplinary technical team operates throughout Brazil and around the world for several international major mining and industrial companies.

The studies that Sete will undertake will complement the approvals process for a mining licence for the Tiros Project and the current community engagement programs that Resouro is undertaking.

Visit Sete

Alistair Stephens, CEO of Resouro, commented:

"The involvement of Progesys and Sete for engineering and environmental studies in the Tiros Titanium and Rare Earth Elements Project is a significant milestone for Resouro. I am confident Progesys are the right team to manage the Project's development, including overseeing the preliminary feasibility and environmental studies produced by Sete, ensuring the project progresses smoothly through to operations. Progesys' proven capabilities, along with Jordana's experience during the development phase at Serra Verde, will be highly valuable in guiding us through the Project's key stages, positioning us for long-term success."

Project Development builds on SEDE Partnership

As previously announced, Resouro has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the Minas Gerais State Economic Development Department ("SEDE") and the Integrated Economic Development Institute ("Invest Minas") (refer to ASX release dated 27th November 2024, TSXV 26th November 2024).

The SEDE partnership provides the foundation for the State of Minas Gerais and Invest Minas to assist with the advancement of Resouro's Tiros Project. The partnership will allow the Company to collaborate with Invest Minas to progress the Project's development towards permitting, construction and mining.

The appointment of Progesys to manage project development activities supports the Company's commitment to project development, in alignment with the SEDE and Invest Minas MOU.

ONGOING WORK and NEXT STEPS

Resouro has a number of activities that will develop into near term announcements on work programs. The outcomes of these works are expected to form the basis for significant news flow in the first and second quarter of calendar 2025.

Drilling Results and Mineral Resource Update

Assays from the 2024 drill program are currently in the SGS Geosol laboratory in Belo Horizonte with assay results due in the near term. These are expected to form the basis of an updated JORC Resource Estimate.

Advancing Technical Programs

Resouro is making significant progress with metallurgical test-works at laboratories in Brazil and Australia for the separation and recovery for titanium dioxide, rare earths elements and other by-products. These works are being performed at laboratories in Perth, CIT Senai Laboratories in Belo Horizonte and at the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil. Initial results from this work should be available in the first quarter of 2025.

Demonstration Plant and Scoping Study at Tiros Northern Block

In parallel with these programs, the Company is moving forward with planning for a demonstration plant facility at the Tiros Northern Block, building on current metallurgical test work and the development of an optimised metallurgical flowsheet. Further to these technical programs, the Company will commence the highly anticipated first-stage Scoping Study, leading to prefeasibility and definitive feasibility studies.

Chris Eager Executive Chair (Santiago) ... +44 7388 0579809 Alistair Stephens Chief Executive Officer (Perth) ... +614 88 99 2544 Melissa Hamilton Media (Sydney) ... +61 417 750 274