UN Welcomes Ceasefire And Hostage Release Agreement In Gaza

Jerusalem / PNN /

The United Nations Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Muhannad Hadi, has welcomed the announcement of a deal to secure a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.

“This agreement is an essential step toward easing the immense suffering caused by this conflict,” Hadi said in a statement. He commended Egypt, Qatar, and the United States for their efforts in brokering the agreement and called on all parties involved to fully honor their commitments.

Hadi emphasized the United Nations' readiness to support the agreement and scale up humanitarian assistance to Palestinians who have endured life-threatening conditions. He stressed the importance of ensuring that the deal leads to a significant increase in aid delivery across Gaza, urging all parties to facilitate unhindered humanitarian access and comply with international humanitarian law.

While acknowledging the agreement as a critical step forward, Hadi reiterated the need for long-term solutions, calling for progress toward Palestinian unity and a negotiated two-state solution where Israel and Palestine can coexist peacefully and securely.

“The UN remains steadfast in supporting efforts to bring hope, stability, and a brighter future to the region,” Hadi concluded.