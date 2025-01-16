(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Sparklo Collected 70 Million Bottles and Cans Across the MENA region

[UAE, January 15, 2025] - Sparklo, a global cleantech company, has made a significant impact on recycling and sustainability initiatives in the region. In the past year, the company expanded its network of reverse vending machines (RVMs), called Sparklomats, to more than 400 locations across the MENA region. Since its founding, Sparklo has gathered more than 70 million plastic and aluminium recyclables from communities. The company now collects over 1.5 million bottles and cans each week, helping to lower the environmental impact of waste through more effective recycling practices.

Sparklo’s approach stands out by rewarding users for recycling. Users earn points by recycling bottles and cans with Sparklomats, which can be redeemed for rewards from participating partners, including discounted taxi rides with Yango, savings at Carrefour, and more. By offering these incentives, Sparklo encourages recycling and builds a loyal community of eco-conscious consumers.

Over 350,000 users have engaged with Sparklo’s AI-powered Sparklomats across the region. Through their participation, more than 57,500 kilograms of aluminium cans and over 1.6 million kg of plastic items have been collected. The highest number of recyclables collected in a single day at one location reached 11,000.

Maxim Kaplevich, founder and CEO of Sparklo, commented: “Encouraging greener habits in local communities is key to making a real environmental impact. Sparklo’s innovative approach has already delivered impressive results—reducing over 10.5 million kilograms of CO₂ emissions. This milestone demonstrates the effectiveness of making recycling both rewarding and accessible, helping conserve resources, minimize landfill waste, and improve waste management efficiency.”

Sparklo has established several key partnerships with leading private and government entities in the UAE, including ADNOC, Dubai Municipality, Carrefour, and more, to support its sustainability initiatives. The company also operates in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, and Georgia, among others where it continues to drive the adoption of its AI-driven recycling technology and help reduce carbon emissions.

Building on this success, Sparklo is now targeting an expansion into key markets across Asia, aiming to bring its solutions to new communities. This growth opens opportunities for Sparklo to form additional partnerships with both public and private organizations, accelerating its efforts to drive broader environmental sustainability goals and bring about long-term positive change.

