Inside information: Vaisala's 2024 operating result (EBIT) higher than estimated earlier and Vaisala provides preliminary information

Vaisala Corporation's 2024 unaudited preliminary operating result (EBIT) was EUR 83 million and were EUR 565 million. On October 24, 2024, Vaisala estimated its full-year 2024 operating result (EBIT) to be in the range of EUR 68–78 million a its net sales to be in the range of EUR 540–570 million.

In the fourth quarter 2024, operating result was higher than estimated in both business areas due to higher than estimated net sales and successful cost control.

Vaisala's fourth quarter 2024 and full-year 2024 preliminary net sales by business area were: