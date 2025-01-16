Inside Information: Vaisala’S 2024 Operating Result (EBIT) Higher Than Estimated Earlier And Vaisala Provides Preliminary Information
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vaisala Corporation
Inside information
January 16, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. (EET)
Inside information: Vaisala's 2024 operating result (EBIT) higher than estimated earlier and Vaisala provides preliminary information
Vaisala Corporation's 2024 unaudited preliminary operating result (EBIT) was EUR 83 million and Net Sales were EUR 565 million. On October 24, 2024, Vaisala estimated its full-year 2024 operating result (EBIT) to be in the range of EUR 68–78 million a its net sales to be in the range of EUR 540–570 million.
In the fourth quarter 2024, operating result was higher than estimated in both business areas due to higher than estimated net sales and successful cost control.
Vaisala's fourth quarter 2024 and full-year 2024 preliminary net sales by business area were:
| EUR million
| Q4/2024
| Q4/2023
| 1-12/2024
| 1-12/2023
| Industrial Measurements
| 65
| 58
| 226
| 227
| Weather and Environment
| 103
| 90
| 338
| 313
| Vaisala
| 168
| 147
| 565
| 540
Vaisala will publish its Financial Statement Release January–December 2024 on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, and its Annual Report 2024 on week 10.
Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
