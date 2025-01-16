(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Costume Jewelry Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.02% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 904.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.21 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key countries India Key companies profiled Anuradha Art Jewellery, Drip Project, GBL Altair Pvt. Ltd., GIVA Jewellery, Indian Imitation Jewellery, Isharya, Kushals

Retail Pvt Ltd., Manek Ratna, Mangalmani Jewellers, Natura and Co Holding SA, Nykaa Fashion Pvt. Ltd., Padmavati Jewellery, ROMOCH, Rubans Accessories, Sia Jewels Pvt. Ltd., Sukkhi Online Pvt. Ltd., TBA Jewels Pvt. Ltd., Violet and Purple Designer Fashion Jewellery, YouBella Jewellery and Lifestyle, and Zariin

Millennials, aged 26-41 in India, make up a significant consumer base for the costume jewelry market. With active social lives and increasing disposable income, they frequently attend social gatherings, requiring various jewelry pieces. Online custom jewelry sales have due to Millennials' preference for shopping online. Brands like Nykka Fashion and GIVA, offering user-friendly e-commerce platforms, have gained popularity. Social media influence and quality consciousness drive Millennials' demand for costume jewelry. Manufacturers respond with innovative designs to cater to this generation's preferences, fueling market growth.



The costume jewelry market in India is thriving with trends, featuring a wide range of products. Fashion jewelry, falls, flatters, and fascinates consumers with its variety. Gold and silver are popular choices, with precious stones adding value. Prices are affordable, making it accessible to a large audience. Pendants, rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces are common categories. Precious metals and stones are sourced domestically and imported. Workmanship is prized, with intricate designs and personalized pieces in demand. Trends include statement pieces, minimalist designs, and fusion styles. Customization is a key selling point. The market is growing steadily, with increasing demand from both domestic and international consumers.



The Indian costume jewelry market faces challenges due to the lack of durability and warranty for these products. Affordable options from the unorganized sector may contain unsafe chemicals, leading to health concerns and reduced demand. Conversely, fine-quality precious jewelry, with its long lifespan and warranty, remains popular. Some consumers opt for premium costume jewelry from trusted brands, yet issues surrounding maintenance and quality continue to hinder market expansion. The costume jewelry market in India faces several challenges. Online stores, such as those for Necklaces, Brands, and Aluminum Jewelry, struggle with competition from physical stores. Consumers prefer to touch and feel the product before purchasing. Additionally, the market for Female Fashion Jewelry, Retail Sales, and Platinum Jewelry faces the challenge of increasing costs due to raw materials like Diamonds and Gold. Cadmium and Lead, used in some jewelry, pose environmental concerns. Consumers seek Sustainable and Ethical practices. The market for Studs, Pearls, and Rings also faces the challenge of counterfeit products. Overall, the Costume Jewelry industry in India requires innovative solutions to overcome these challenges and thrive in the market.

This costume jewelry market in India report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Necklaces and chains

1.2 Earrings

1.3 Rings

1.4 Bracelets 1.5 Anklets and others



2.1 Female 2.2 Male



3.1 Offline 3.2 Online

4.1 APAC

1.1

Necklaces and chains-

The necklaces and chains segment in India's costume jewelry market is experiencing substantial growth in terms of revenue. This expansion is driven by the innovation in necklace designs and the rising demand among females due to personal grooming, fashion consciousness, and higher living standards. The male consumer base for necklaces and chains is also expanding due to their general designs and minimal customization requirements. These factors are anticipated to boost the growth of the necklaces and chains segment, contributing significantly to the overall market expansion in India during the forecast period.

The Costume Jewelry Market in India caters to a diverse demographic, including women and young people from the working population. This segment encompasses various categories such as Trinkets, Fake Jewelry, Fashion Jewelry, Fallalery, and Junk Jewelry. These accessories are often made from materials like Glass, Necklaces, Chains, Earrings, Rings, Cufflinks, Studs, Bracelets, and are adorned with Diamonds, Platinum, Stones, Pearls, and Imitation Jewels. Television celebrities and fashion influencers significantly impact the trends in this market. Authentic Jewelry, on the other hand, is a separate category with its unique appeal and value proposition. Gold and Silver, being precious materials, also have a substantial presence in the Indian jewelry landscape.

The Costume Jewelry Market in India is a thriving industry, characterized by its rich diversity and affordability. Fashion jewelry, falling under this category, finds a significant place in Indian culture, with its intricate designs and vibrant colors reflecting various traditions. Gold, precious stones, and pearls are commonly used materials in creating these pieces. The market is segmented into various categories, including men's jewelry, women's jewelry, and children's jewelry. The demand for costume jewelry is driven by factors such as increasing disposable income, growing urbanization, and changing fashion trends. The industry is also witnessing a shift towards online sales channels, with e-commerce platforms offering a wide range of options to consumers. The market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years, driven by these factors and the growing popularity of Indian jewelry designs globally.

