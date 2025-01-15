UK PM: After Gaza Ceasefire, Attention Must Be Directed For Reaching Lasting Peace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- UK Prime Keir Starmer welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement between parties to the conflict in Gaza, stressing that attention must be directed for building better future for Palestinians and Israelis.

"After months of devastating bloodshed and countless lives lost, this is the long-overdue news that the Israeli and Palestinian people have desperately been waiting for, since the start of the war in October 7th, 2023," the UK Premier said in a press statement.

He stressed that for the innocent Palestinians whose homes turned into a warzone overnight and the many who have lost their lives, this ceasefire must allow for a huge surge in humanitarian aid, which is so desperately needed to end the suffering in Gaza.

"And then our attention must turn to how we secure a permanently better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people - grounded in a two-state solution that will guarantee security and stability for Israel, alongside a sovereign and viable Palestine state".

He affirmed that the UK and its allies will continue to be at the forefront of these crucial efforts to break the cycle of violence and secure long-term peace in the Middle East. (end)

nbs







MENAFN15012025000071011013ID1109095495