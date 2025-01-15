Indicon Expands Operations Internationally With UL Certified Singapore Facility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Indicon LLC , one of North America's largest Controls Integrators and most advanced UL Certified Panel Builders, announced the Grand Opening of their new Singapore facility located at 455A Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim, Singapore. This state-of-the-art facility will allow Indicon to better serve its existing customer base and provides an opportunity to expand into new markets.With the addition of this 70,000+ sq ft facility, Indicon plans to add more than 100 employees to their Team. These new positions will include Engineers, Panel Technicians, Logistics Specialists, HR Generalists, Purchasing and Business Management. The new Singapore facility, a UL508A Certified Panel Shop, will focus on Controls Engineering and Panel Build for Indicon's regional customer base, and will also feature advanced thermal testing capabilities.Indicon, as an Equans Company, has access to partner relationships, service providers and logistics support across the globe. Equans is a world leader in the energy and services sector, with nearly 90,000 highly skilled employees, and offices in 20 countries."For over 30 years, Indicon has been the leader in designing and building UL Certified Control Panels for global customers in our US facilities. With the opening of our new Singapore location, Indicon has the opportunity to better serve our existing customers with a regional presence and foster new relationships in this ever-evolving global market." - Joe Rieger | CEO | Indicon, LLCTo celebrate this milestone, Indicon is hosting an Open House on February 26, 2025, from 12PM-4PM (GMT+8) at their new Singapore facility. Indicon Executives and Shop Management will be on-site conducting facility tours, presentations, and answering any questions regarding Indicon's vast capabilities. For those interested in attending this Open House, please RSVP to Jeff Angus (...) by February 5, 2025.About Indicon:Indicon specializes in state-of-the-art Controls Design, Build, & Integration. Areas of expertise include Conveyor Controls, Tooling Controls, Process Controls, and Vision System Integration. Their unmatched controls design experience and proven technologies make Indicon uniquely qualified to deliver the most reliable automation solutions to its customers. With five UL Certified Panel & Engineering Facilities across North America and Singapore, Indicon has over 400,000 square feet of fabrication space to service its global customer base.For more information on Indicon, visitFor more information on Equans, visit###

