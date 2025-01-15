Grand Circle Cruise Line Celebrates Winning Two USA Today 10Best Awards For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "This recognition from USA Today is a tremendous honor and reflects our unwavering focus on creating culturally rich experiences for all our travelers," said Brian FitzGerald, CEO of Grand Circle Corporation . "Our Program Directors play a vital role in this experience, providing deep cultural insights and fostering genuine connections among our travelers, especially solo travelers. Their expertise and personalized guidance set us apart in the industry."

GCCL has consistently earned accolades in the USA Today 10Best Awards, including being previously named among the top river cruise lines and solo travel experiences.

GCCL's success stems from its focus on solo travelers, offering low-cost Single Supplements and exclusive solo cabins on our River Cruises. Beyond solo travel, GCCL emphasizes deep cultural immersion with guided tours on Europe's scenic rivers including the Rhine, Danube, and Seine.

Our Award-Winning Fleet

Grand Circle Cruise Line's fleet consists of river ships accommodating 86-162 passengers with groups of 38-45, ensuring a personalized experience. Throughout each journey, Program Directors enrich the travel experience by uncovering hidden gems and facilitating candid discussions on cultural topics. By pairing small groups with Program Directors, we create deeper cultural connections - especially for solo travelers.

Privately owned and operated, GCCL's river ships allow the company to ensure quality service, from English-speaking crews to fine dining featuring regional specialties and fresh ingredients. All cabins offer river views, and common areas encourage socializing and relaxation.

GCCL packages provide exceptional value, including comfortable lodging on their privately owned river ships, guided tours, most meals, and complimentary house beer, wine, and soft drinks.

GCCL is part of the Grand Circle Corporation family of travel brands, which includes Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), offering expertly guided land tours and small ship ocean cruises, alongside Grand Circle Travel's immersive land tours.

