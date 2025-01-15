Avalue Discusses The Role Of Industrial Motherboards And Boards In Boosting Industry Productivity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Avalue Inc. (TAIEX: 3479-TW), the global leader in industrial computing solutions, provides innovative, value-based motherboards that empower industries to enhance operational efficiency. In today's competitive landscape, choosing the right industrial motherboard can significantly boost productivity, streamline operations, and enable faster, more efficient outcomes across various industries.Introducing Avalue's Motherboards Featuring Meteor Lake and Twin Lake ProcessorsAvalue continues to lead the way in providing cutting-edge motherboard solutions by integrating Intel Meteor Lake and Twin Lake processors. Read more about Avalue's Meteor Lake products here. Avalue's Meteor Lake-based motherboards, such as EMX-MTLP and ECM-MTL, offer advanced AI capabilities, enhanced 3D performance hybrid architecture, and an optimal balance of performance and power efficiency, making them ideal for next-generation industrial applications, such as weighing scale machines, production line quality scanning, surveillance equipment, and passport control terminal.On the other hand, Avalue's motherboards are powered by Intel's Twin Lake low-powered N processors(an Alder Lake refresh). Intel Twin Lake processors feature four or eight efficiency cores based on the Alder Lake architecture, which debuted in the 12th-generation Intel Core chips. The key enhancements to the Intel Twin Lake-N series are turbo clock speeds and higher GPU clocks, giving the Avalue Twin Lake board series an excellent balance of performance, I/O flexibility, and scalability. Avalue's Twin Lake lineup boards are designed to meet the demands of industrial environments that require robust computing power and seamless connectivity, such as autonomous vehicles, smart agriculture, healthcare monitoring, edge computing, and industrial automation. Avalue offers a range of Twin Lake-powered motherboards intended for various industrial applications, including:■ Thin Mini ITX EMX-TWLP■ 3.5” SBC ECM-TWL and ECM-TWL3■ 2.5” Pico ITX EPX-TWLP■ COMe ESM-TWLCThese motherboards are optimized for industrial IoT, smart manufacturing, retail, and other high-performance applications requiring stable, low-maintenance systems.Avalue has also launched the EMX-W880P, a powerful new motherboard designed to meet the evolving needs of industrial applications. Building on the success of the previous EMX-R680P, the EMX-W880P offers similar I/O capabilities, providing customers with more flexible options for system integration.Industrial Application of MotherboardsIndustrial motherboards are at the heart of a wide range of applications, providing the reliability, performance, and power efficiency required for demanding environments. From automated production lines to smart retail and surveillance systems, these motherboards enable seamless integration with sensors, displays, and networks, ensuring smooth, real-time operation across industries. These solutions are ideal for various industrial applications, including weighing scale machines, production line quality scanning, surveillance systems, passport control terminals, retail digital signage and kiosks, and much more.Learn more about tailored business solutions on the Avalue Website, or contact us via our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology (TWSE:3479) is a global leader in industrial computing solutions. We provide reliable and customized products and services based on our strong background in the industrial control industry and successful market entry experience. Avalue Technology specializes in embedded and industrial computing solutions for smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail and IoT applications. The company has integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its mission, vision, and values, transferring them into the essence of its business strategy. The company leverages intelligence and sustainability to create a blueprint for the future of digital innovation, driving long-term change in the smart industry ecosystem.

