BOSS Money Expands Remittance Service To Venezuela, Brazil, And Eritrea

Newark, NJ, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOSS Money , the remittance and payments brand of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), today announced three new destination countries - Venezuela, Brazil, and Eritrea - and expanded payment options for customers sending money from BOSS Money retailer locations.

BOSS Money customers in the USA can now send cash directly to the accounts of family and friends at 34 of the largest Venezuelan banks including Banco Bicentenario, Banco de Venezuela, Banco Nacional de Crédito, Banco Occidental de Descuento (BOD), Banesco, BBVA Provincial, and Mercantil Banco.

Through July 31, 2025, BOSS Money is offering customers in the USA zero-fee transfers up to $500 to Venezuela on the BOSS Money and BOSS Revolution calling apps.

In the coming weeks, BOSS Money will launch money transfers to South America's largest nation, Brazil, via Pix, Brazil's national rapid payment ecosystem.

BOSS Money also continues to expand options for payouts in Africa. In addition to launching service to Eritrea, it recently added direct deposit to mobile wallets in Ethiopia (Amole and Telebirr) and Liberia (Orange Money).

“By making money transfers more convenient, fast and reliable, and by offering our service to more destinations, we're empowering our customers to support friends and family around the world,” said Michelle Rendo, VP Marketing for BOSS Money.

Along with its payout network expansion, BOSS Money now offers customers the option of using their debit cards to fund transfers at select BOSS Money retail agents. Debit card funding will be available at all BOSS Money retailers nationwide in the coming months.

BOSS Money's expansion follows a record holiday season for the popular service. In December 2024, it handled over 2 million transfers, an all-time monthly record.

New customers can try BOSS Money with two zero-fee transfers (up to $2,999*) on the BOSS Money and BOSS Revolution apps. Customers sending to Mexico on either app will receive five zero-fee transfers.*

*Exclusions may apply

ABOUT BOSS MONEY

BOSS Money's rapidly expanding international remittance service provides fast, secure and reliable money transfers for residents of the U.S. and Canada to popular destination countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, and South Asia. BOSS Money offers a robust menu of payout options including cash pick-up, mobile money, in-country bank account, and debit card direct deposit. Customers can remit funds through the highly rated BOSS Money and BOSS Revolution apps or through licensed Boss Money retailers.

ABOUT IDT CORPORATION

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech and communications solutions through a portfolio of synergistic businesses: National Retail Solutions (NRS), through its point-of-sale (POS) platform, enables independent retailers to operate more effectively while providing advertisers and marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets; BOSS Money facilitates innovative international remittances and fintech payments solutions; net2phone provides enterprises and organizations with intelligently integrated cloud communications and contact center services across channels and devices; IDT Digital Payments and the BOSS Revolution calling service make sharing prepaid products and services and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable; and, IDT Global and IDT Express enable communications services to provision and manage international voice and SMS messaging.

