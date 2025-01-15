Metal Finishing Technologies Unveils Advanced Zinc/Zinc Nickel Production Line

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BRISTOL, Conn., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metal Finishing Technologies (MFT) announces the launch of its new automated Zinc/Zinc Nickel production line, delivering superior plating solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, and general manufacturing.

The advanced line offers both rack and barrel plating, supported by PLC controls that run multiple custom jobs simultaneously each tailored to unique customer requirements. This innovation ensures precision, efficiency, and faster turnaround times while enhancing durability and meeting diverse application needs.

Zinc Nickel plating is a high-performing, environmentally friendly alternative to cadmium (CAD) plating. It provides exceptional corrosion resistance without hazardous materials, aligning with sustainability goals while maintaining top-tier performance.

"This investment highlights our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, environmentally sustainable solutions," said Zach Kleiner, MFT President. "Our new line redefines industry standards for quality and service."

Key Benefits of the Zinc/Zinc Nickel Line:



Enhanced Plating Consistency: Achieves superior uniformity, reducing variability and ensuring high-quality results for every component.



Increased Efficiency: Streamlined processes enable faster production cycles, reducing lead times and increasing throughput.



Eco-Friendly: Sustainable CAD alternative.



Rack and Barrel Plating Capability: Provides flexibility to accommodate both small, intricate parts and larger, bulkier components.

Advanced PLC Controls: Allows for simultaneous operation of multiple jobs, each customized to meet specific customer requirements.

This new capability is part of MFT's broader strategy to expand its service offerings and drive innovation. The automated production line aligns with the company's mission to deliver exceptional quality and service while adhering to rigorous standards.

Customers can expect improved product performance, industry leading turn-around-times, and cost-effective solutions tailored to their needs.

MFT invites partners and stakeholders to learn more about the new automated Zinc/Zinc Nickel production line by visiting or contacting Ron Fasano MFT Technical Sales Engineer at [email protected] (860) 582-9517 x36.

About Metal Finishing Technologies: Founded in 1947, MFT delivers innovative metal plating solutions with a focus on quality, sustainability, and customer responsiveness.

