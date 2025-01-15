Alium Launches With $7M Seed Funding To Fix Enterprise Software Buying

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CB Insights Co-Founder Jonathan Sherry's New Company Emerges From Stealth Mode With Insights from 500+ Brand Leaders Including Walmart, Mondelez, JetBlue, Nike, Best Buy and L'Oreal

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Alium is officially emerging from stealth mode to fix enterprise software buying, starting with marketing and ecommerce. Founded by Jonathan Sherry, Co-Founder and former COO of CB Insights, and Alexandre Testu, an early CB Insights engineer, the start-up already has a sizable roster of engaged brand partners and vendor customers. Built for technology decision makers, Alium combines unbiased interviews from its private buyer network with AI-driven language models to generate insights about how enterprise software performs in real business situations. The company has already raised over $7m from Greycroft and Primary and has a significant revenue pipeline from their vendor clients.

Alium's network includes hundreds of technology decision makers including marketing and ecommerce leaders from Fortune 1000 brands including Walmart, Mondelez, JetBlue, Nike, Best Buy, and L'Oreal. The company interviews buyers and facilitates peer-to-peer discussions to help buyers get access to real use cases and answers to their toughest questions. Alium's revenue model is based on anonymizing and aggregating this information, which is available on its AI-driven platform for vendor customers to learn more about how buyers perceive their solutions, evaluate their competition, and understand more about enterprise buying cycles.

Enterprises spend approximately 5.49% of revenue on technology, with tens of thousands of vendors to choose from across industries and business functions. Research, online review sites, and vendor websites are insufficient resources for the level of detail, specificity, and timeliness of buyer requirements. Ironically, analyst firms built to help enterprises with tech buying report that the majority of buyers are frustrated with the experience. They also report that business buyers trust their peers most . Alium is designed to help companies make smarter technology decisions through real buyer conversations and AI intelligence they can't get anywhere else.

“Alium is an entirely new peer-oriented resource for buyers and vendors. Their in-depth discussions with decision makers provide the detail, context and perspective that other buyers have been searching for to make more informed technology purchase decisions. For vendors, Alium provides the most honest information about buyer needs and how they perceive the market and our solutions, allowing us to serve our customers and prospects more effectively. Alium has become a 'must-have' for my team, and it's my most recommended addition to the stack in my own peer conversations,” said Jason Grunberg, Chief Commercial Officer at Bluecore.

“Decision-makers trust people like them at other companies. Alium is designed to give these buyers access to peer insights through real conversations, not outdated case studies or pay-for-play 'reviews.' By speaking to hundreds of decision-makers across enterprise organizations, we provide the richest, most updated set of buyer insights available,” said Jonathan Sherry, CEO and Founder at Alium.

