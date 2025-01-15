Introducing Hedoniatm: A New Medical Food That Addresses The Nutritional Imbalances Associated With Depression

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

After more than 30 years of research, Hedonia medical food's three-in-one formula contains key nutrients that help antidepressants work better, and customers can now visit Hedonia to learn more.

More than 20 million people are living with depression in the U.S. and the new HedoniaTM medical food aims to help them feel like themselves again. Hedonia is the only three-in-one medical food formulated to address nutritional deficiencies associated with depression and designed to help antidepressants work better. As a pioneer in prescription-free depression management, Hedonia uses the highest quality ingredients to boost serotonin levels, balance brain chemistry, and correct nutrient imbalances that diet alone can't fix.

"There has never been a product like this before," said Dr. Alexander

Vuckovic, creator of Hedonia, psychiatrist, and psychopharmacologist with more than 40 years of clinical experience and expertise. "I wanted to provide those with depression the unique nutritional support they need, and with Hedonia, we've created a solution that delivers the right ingredients, in the right way, to ensure it is effective. Simply put, Hedonia will help millions of people living with depression feel better."

Despite research that shows nutritional imbalances associated with depression, there has been little focus on nutrition-based solutions. Hedonia is designed to directly address these nutritional imbalances, delivering L-Methylfolate (a folic acid), S-Adenosylmethionine (an amino acid), and 85% Concentration EPA (an Omega-3 fatty acid) to aid in the stabilization of brain chemistry. Hedonia's three-in-one composition

and unique patented, dual-capsule design can be life changing for its users and our customers.

"I truly believe that Hedonia is life changing for people with depression and will make millions feel better," said

Dany Sfeir, CEO of Hedonia. "If you're part of the one in five people who suffer from depression, it is important to know you are not alone and it is not your fault. We believe that Hedonia could be the solution for those looking to restore the balance in their lives, and who feel like there is something missing from their antidepressant regimen. Hedonia can help you feel like yourself again."

As a medical food, Hedonia is designed to support the dietary management of an existing medical condition and serves as a complementary approach to traditional treatments by providing a nutritional pathway. It is recommended to take two capsules twice a day and does not require a prescription. Most people start to feel the effects of Hedonia in a few weeks, but some may notice the beneficial effects sooner.

Hedonia medical food is currently exclusively available at Hedonia . Customers are encouraged to try a single-month supply ($189.95) or the convenient monthly delivery option ($178.95 per month). New customers interested in trying Hedonia can also take advantage of a limited time introductory offer of $89.47 per month for the first two months. Learn more by visiting



About Hedonia:

HedoniaTM is a unique patented 3-in-1 product classified as a

medical food and

is specifically formulated to address the unique nutritional imbalances and deficiencies of people with depression, which

cannot

be managed by ordinary diet alone.

Created by Dr. Alexander Vuckovic, Hedonia is designed for those with depression who are currently taking antidepressants and aims to address nutritional imbalances to help people feel like themselves again. For more information, visit .

