Broadcom Launches The Industry’S Lowest Latency And Highest Efficiency SAN Switch For Rack-Based Infrastructure

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Gen 7 Entry Switch Delivers Enterprise-Class Capabilities and the Industry's Only Lifetime Warranty in an Affordable SAN Solution

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), today announced the availability of the Brocade G710 24-port 64G switch, the industry's most responsive and efficient top-of-rack SAN switch. Brocade Gen 7 Fibre combines cyber-resilient and autonomous SAN into this cost-effective that seamlessly integrates into rack-based storage solutions.

The Brocade G710 switch extends the industry's most complete and extensive 64G SAN portfolio that includes fixed port switches, modular directors, extension switches and management software. It reflects Broadcom's commitment, innovation and leadership in Fibre Channel technology. Purpose-built for small to mid-sized businesses, the Brocade G710 provides low-cost access to Gen 7 Fibre Channel technology. At 460 ns port-to-port latency at 64G speed, it's the lowest latency Fibre Channel switch in the industry. It is the most energy-efficient Fibre Channel switch in the industry with a typical power draw of just 65 watts.

“Brocade Gen 7 Fibre Channel enables a cyber-resilient SAN that's easy to deploy and manage while delivering the reliability, security and performance customers demand,” said Dennis Makishima, vice president and general manager, Brocade Storage Networking division, Broadcom.“Our new entry switch provides worry-free storage networking and no compromise security in an affordable solution that addresses the needs of on an always-on data center.”

The G710 is an affordable Gen 7 entry point that starts at just eight ports and can scale up to 24 ports to support growing environments. With support for up to 64G speed and 1.5 Tb/s total bandwidth, the switch can address the most demanding application and storage requirements.

With a worry-free, reliable network, organizations can count on continuous uptime and optimal performance, regardless of the challenges that may arise. Designed for maximum reliability, the Brocade G710 offers six nines (99.9999%)1 availability, ensuring the network stays operational with minimal downtime. Self-healing and self-optimizing capabilities of the switch ensure that the network will remain operational and maintain performance, even when issues occur, providing organizations peace of mind.

Designed with a cyber-resilient architecture, the Brocade G710 Switch ensures robust, high-level security for organizations' critical data and applications. It secures storage traffic through controlled access and network isolation, effectively protecting data from unauthorized users. By utilizing a hardened operating system and hardware with root-of-trust validation, the switch minimizes potential vulnerabilities from malware and hijacking attacks.

The Brocade G710 provides superior investment protection with the industry's only lifetime warranty. This lifetime warranty provides access to technical experts 24x7 to troubleshoot and solve issues, eliminating the costs and complexities of post-warranty support. Additionally, organizations have access to security patches and firmware updates throughout the lifetime of the product, ensuring their system is protected against emerging threats and remains up-to-date throughout its entire lifecycle.

Availability

The Brocade G710 switch is now available. Please contact your local Broadcom sales representative for more information. OEM partners will begin shipping throughout the next couple quarters. Click here to learn more about the Brocade G710 Fibre Channel switch.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, industrial, and enterprise software. Our solutions include service provider and enterprise networking and storage, mobile device and broadband connectivity, mainframe, cybersecurity, and private and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, go to

Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term“Broadcom” refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Jon Piazza

Global Communications

...

Telephone: +1 310 498 5254

Industry Quotes:

David Lincoln, Vice President and General Manager, Dell Technologies

“The availability of the new Dell Connectrix B-Series DS-7710B entry-level switch enables small and medium-sized businesses to experience the benefits of 64 Gb/s Fibre Channel at a competitive price, while also enjoying low operational costs with its autonomous SAN capabilities and low power utilization. Additionally, the benefits of the lifetime warranty from Broadcom will be offered to Dell customers who maintain a ProSupport service contract with Dell. With this product, Dell Technologies continues to demonstrate our commitment to providing our small and medium-sized customers with the best and most affordable connectivity options for Dell's market-leading entry and midrange storage architectures.”

Marcus Schneider, Deputy Head Global Portfolio Management, Fujitsu Technology Systems

“The launch of the Brocade G710 entry level switch brings to market a value-driven option for customers looking to get the performance, security, and functionality they expect from Brocade Fibre Channel in a cost-effective platform. This new switch rounds out the Gen 7 Fibre Channel portfolio giving Fujitsu's customers an offering to match any use case and budget.”

Guan Tianshu, Vice President and General Manager, Storage Products, H3C

“At H3C, we are dedicated to delivering a reliable data storage platform for an intelligent world. This commitment forms the foundation of our ongoing collaboration with Broadcom. The newly released Brocade Gen 7 entry-level product offers the industry's most responsive and efficient top-of-rack SAN switch. When integrated with H3C's advanced storage systems, we create a comprehensive SAN storage solution. This collaboration allows SMB customers to experience top-tier performance and investment value in the most cost-effective manner. Moving forward, we are committed to strengthening our association with Broadcom, continuously providing customers with more comprehensive and cost-effective solutions, and exploring the path to a data-driven intelligent world.”

Dan McConnell , Senior Vice President, Product Management and Enablement , Hitachi Vantara

“We're committed to providing powerful storage solutions that address the security, scale, and performance challenges of AI-driven data growth. By combining the advanced capabilities of the Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One with the Brocade Gen 7 Fibre Channel products, we help organizations access data and extract valuable insights faster than ever. Together, we deliver the resilient infrastructure and performance enterprises need to drive their data transformations.”

Patrick Osborne , Senior Vice President, Storage Product Management and Support Operations , HPE

“With the explosive growth of data and industry-shaping trends like AI, customers need to scale their data storage and management solutions securely, reliably, and efficiently. HPE's Alletra Storage MP B10000 portfolio's unique disaggregated architecture and Greenlake Cloud's operational model combined with the new Brocade G710 Fibre Channel Switch transforms businesses of all sizes, optimizes investments in technologies like flash, NVMs, Cloud, virtualization, and AI, while enabling our customers to achieve operational efficiency and simplified SAN management.”

Frank Wang, General Manager, Storage Business, IEIT SYSTEMS

“For today's enterprise customers, operational efficiency and data protection are increasingly important. The launch of the Brocade G710 perfectly complements our storage product portfolio and provides our SMB customers with a cost-effective, lower latency, and higher speed user experience.”

Stuart McRae, Executive Director, Solutions Group, Storage Business Unit, Lenovo Infrastructure

“The introduction of Gen 7 technology in the Brocade G710 switch delivers enterprise-grade security and self-healing capabilities to Lenovo ThinkSystem Storage and Server solutions, creating a reliable, secure and cost-effective solution for enterprises of all sizes.”

John Shirley, Vice President, Product Management, Enterprise Storage, NetApp

“NetApp has had a long and productive collaboration with Broadcom as they consistently deliver quality Brocade products that meet the needs of our customers. Together, our companies deliver industry-leading SAN solutions for customers at every level-from entry or mid-size companies to enterprises. NetApp intends to continue collaborating with Broadcom as it executes its exciting vision and strategy into 2025.”

Cherry Wang, Chief Operating Officer, TG Stor

“As one of the leading local storage solution providers, we are thrilled to have completed an in-depth adaptation with Broadcom in the SAN switch field. By integrating the advanced features of the Brocade G710 switch, we are able to offer customers the latest SAN technology enhancing data efficiency and end-to-end transmission performance. Additionally, we will continue to develop next-generation all-flash storage products to build a green data fortress with Broadcom's new SAN platform, safeguarding and modernizing against cybersecurity threats and ensuring business continuity.”

1 Source: Brocade G710 MTBF report