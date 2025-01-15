UNO Student Capstone Project Focuses On RBI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nebraska college seniors take on a marketing project for data science firm.

- Laura Lasher, Co-Founder at RBI

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Redefining Business Intelligence (RBI), a forward-thinking AI-driven data science firm, has partnered with the University of Nebraska - Omaha (UNO) for a Capstone project through which a senior class of journalism and communication students under the direction of Professor Robyn Blakeman will provide market research and planning to the new firm. The results were delivered in a detailed report on December 11.

“Capstone projects represent a significant milestone in the education of new business communicators,” said Professor Blakeman.“The Public Relations and Advertising Capstone Project at UNO gives students the opportunity to apply what they have learned in school to real projects for real-world companies. RBI represents a good opportunity for our students because we don't often get to work business-to-business. It gave them a different type of voice to work with.”

The project was completed by six young women who are due to graduate from UNO soon. Blakeman is an instructor in the University's College of Communication, Fine Arts & Media in the School of Communication. She teaches media writing, pr and advertising design, advertising principles of creative advertising, principles of public relations, pr, and The Advertising and Public Relations Capstone. She has published 8 books, some of which are used as textbooks in universities around the world.

Blakeman said companies that work with her students are often surprised by the time it takes to complete the project. There are a number of extensive interviews that provide the starting point for the students. Additional questions naturally arise during the work and then there is the final presentation. The results for her students are a taste of what work life is like in the real world. According to RBI Co-founder and CEO Laura Lasher, the results for the company were well worth the time commitment.

“These young women did a fine job on our project and will be a positive addition to the Nebraska workforce when they graduate,” said Lasher.“We expected to get back a report written by students with some general advice. Instead, we received a detailed plan based on extensive research that will help guide us as we grow our company. I highly recommend the program to any business that wants to receive real value in exchange for giving students a real-world experience.”

The detailed report provided by the student team, branded the Maverick Method, for the University's mascot, included detailed sections on competitor research, ideal customer, key customer benefit, social media approach, public relations approach, and overall branding. It included specific examples for all required documents as well as social media assets.

For more information about the program, contact Professor Blakeman at ....

About the RBI

Redefining Business Intelligence (RBI) was founded in 2023 to help marketing teams, coaches, and consultants use AI tools to quickly gather and analyze very large data sets so they can win more business, be more effective in their work, and demonstrate their ROI. RBI business analysts accomplish this with sophisticated AI-powered research techniques resulting in detailed reports and action plans, acting as the client's data science department. The company is currently working to support three national coaching networks. To find out more, visit the company at .

