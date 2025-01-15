Verve Medical Cosmetics Celebrates 25 Years Of Successful Aging

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Twenty-five years ago, when we opened our doors, the concept of beauty was defined by the young," said Dr. Bracci. "Adults hoping to delay the effects of aging had one option – plastic surgery. It was drastic, obvious and didn't remedy the main reason faces appear older – the loss of support under the skin. As we age, we lose tissue and bone, which causes our faces to appear more hollowed and the skin to sag. During plastic surgery, the skin is cut away and stretched to a new position. People had less sagging skin, but still had the hollows from loss of tissue beneath."

Dr. Bracci's approach focuses on the underlying structure of his clients' faces. His revolutionary BaseLiftTM

and EYERISETM

treatments use firm fillers, such as Radiesse and Sculptra, to replace lost bone and muscle and restore the architecture of the face, creating a more youthful, rested appearance without producing the traditional 'plastic' look that often stood in marked contrast the rest of the patient's body.

It's an approach that is in keeping with today's trends – for men and women. "Beauty has gone beyond superficial adornments such as excessive makeup, elaborate hairstyles and extravagant jewelry, to a more natural approach," said Dr. Bracci. "Beauty today is successful aging – looking well-rested, fit and natural. You don't have to look any further than Pamela Anderson's stunning embrace of her bare face at recent fashion shows and award ceremonies to see how far we have come."



While Dr. Bracci believes that cosmetic injectables will continue to be a large part of aging well, he counsels that lifestyle choices are critical. "Beauty in 2025 is not what makeup we wear; it's about what we do.

Choices such as nutrition, exercise, mindfulness, sleep and minimizing stress, tobacco and alcohol are all integral to aging well," he said. "If we live well and treat our bodies well, then we can age successfully. Beautiful aging is now an option. Allowing our bodies to decay is not."

According to Dr. Bracci, the three things that people can do to hold onto a lifetime of beauty are:

1) Nutrition – eat more plant-based foods and minimize processed foods, tobacco, drugs and alcohol.

2) Regular exercise – ( short duration but intense ) including full body strength and vigorous cardiovascular engagement.

3) Rest and Relax – get enough sleep and embrace a mindful and spiritual approach to reducing stress.

And, when all else fails, talk with your doctor. "Don't be afraid to consider injectables to minimize wrinkle damage or maintain the shape of your face," said Dr. Bracci. "The old adage is true; beauty does begin on the inside."

