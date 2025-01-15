Integrum Partners With Intelerad To Streamline Surgical Planning And Enhance Patient Outcomes In The US

MÖLNDAL,

Sweden, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrum AB (publ), ticker (STO:

INTEG) , the medical company that provides the bone-anchored OPRA® Implant System to amputees, partners with Intelerad to Streamline Surgical Planning and Enhance Patient Outcomes

As part of its commitment to innovation and patient care, Integrum provides custom surgical templates to its surgeon partners. These templates are tailored to each patient using three-dimensional (3D) CT scans of the patient's bone structure, based on Integrum's protocol. This meticulous process helps surgeons to ensure an optimal implant fit, ultimately leading to better outcomes for patients.

The new partnership with Intelerad , a global leader in medical imaging software solutions, enables Integrum's customers to securely upload CT scans using InteleShare TM, a HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based platform that simplifies image exchange by eliminating outdated methods and securely transferring patient data between care teams. With its vendor-neutral design, InteleShare minimizes reliance on complex on-site hardware while enhancing accessibility and operational efficiency. This streamlined communication with Integrum's Clinical Education team has significantly reduced the time required to schedule surgeries, allowing patients to receive care faster.

Since the rollout of the InteleShare platform, Integrum has experienced a seamless onboarding process and successfully integrated InteleShare across its operations. The company is eager to expand this solution to all customers moving forward.

"We selected Intelerad's InteleShare solution because of its ability to be customized to meet our specific needs," said Jeffrey Zanni US President of Integrum Inc. "The intuitive interface makes it easy for our customers to use, and the platform has already had a measurable impact on the efficiency of our sales and surgical planning processes. We're grateful to the Intelerad team for their exceptional support during onboarding and look forward to continuing this collaboration as we enhance our customer experience and patient outcomes."

This partnership underscores Integrum's dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology to empower its surgeon partners and improve the lives of amputees worldwide.

"We are proud to support Integrum in transforming surgical workflows," said Intelerad's Chief Product and Technology Officer, Pete Srejovic. "InteleShare bridges gaps in healthcare by streamlining the sharing of image data, automating workflows, and simplifying the path to answers for care teams. This partnership not only enhances operational efficiency but also plays a critical role in improving patient outcomes, by ensuring timely and precise care."



For more information, please contact Jörgen Svanström, CFO Integrum, [email protected] .

