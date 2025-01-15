(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major companies like IBM, Google, and Microsoft continue to advance their quantum programs, while specialized companies such as IonQ, Rigetti, and PsiQuantum are making significant strides in their respective technologies.

The quantum computing market is experiencing a transformative phase, marked by significant technological advancements and increasing commercial interest. This growth is driven by multiple factors, including substantial government investments, private sector participation, and accelerating technological breakthroughs.

In the current market landscape, hardware development commands the largest share of investment, particularly in superconducting qubits and trapped ion systems. Major technology companies like IBM, Google, and Microsoft continue to advance their quantum programs, while specialized companies such as IonQ, Rigetti, and PsiQuantum are making significant strides in their respective technologies. The market is also seeing increased activity in quantum software and applications, with companies developing quantum algorithms and use-case-specific solutions for industries including finance, pharmaceuticals, and logistics.

Cloud-based quantum computing services represent a rapidly growing market segment, enabling broader access to quantum capabilities without requiring direct hardware investment. Amazon Braket, IBM Quantum, and Microsoft Azure Quantum are leading this transformation, making quantum computing resources available to enterprises and researchers worldwide. This "quantum-as-a-service" model is expected to drive significant market growth in the near term.

Looking toward the future, the quantum computing market is expected to undergo several crucial transitions. The achievement of quantum advantage in specific applications will likely drive increased enterprise adoption, particularly in industries where quantum computing can provide significant competitive advantages. Financial services, drug discovery, and materials science are expected to be among the first sectors to realize practical quantum advantages. The market is also witnessing a shift from purely research-focused activities to more commercial applications. While early-stage quantum computers currently serve primarily research purposes, the development of error-corrected quantum systems in the coming years will enable more practical applications. This transition is expected to dramatically expand the market, particularly in the 2025-2030 timeframe.

Government investments continue to shape the market landscape, with major initiatives like the US National Quantum Initiative, China's quantum strategy, and the EU Quantum Flagship providing substantial funding and strategic direction. These programs, along with private sector investments, are creating a robust ecosystem for quantum technology development. Industry consolidation and specialization are expected to become more prominent features of the market as it matures. While some companies focus on full-stack quantum solutions, others are specializing in specific components of the quantum computing stack, from hardware components to application-specific software solutions.

The development of the quantum computing supply chain represents another crucial market aspect. Companies are investing in specialized component manufacturing, from control electronics to cryogenic systems, creating new market opportunities and potential bottlenecks. The market for quantum-specific components and materials is expected to grow significantly as quantum computers scale up. Despite these positive trends, the market faces several challenges. Technical hurdles in achieving fault-tolerant quantum computing, the need for skilled quantum workforce development, and the challenge of identifying near-term commercially viable applications all impact market growth. However, these challenges are driving innovation and creating opportunities for companies offering solutions to these specific problems.

The quantum computing market stands at an inflection point, with technological progress and commercial interest converging to create significant growth opportunities. While the path to widespread quantum computing adoption may be complex, the market's fundamental drivers remain strong, suggesting continued expansion and evolution in the coming years.

The Global Market for Quantum Computing 2025-2045 provides a comprehensive analysis of the quantum computing industry, market trends, technologies, and key players shaping this transformative sector. The report examines the evolution from the first to second quantum revolution and provides detailed insights into the current quantum computing landscape, including technical progress, persistent challenges, and key market developments. This extensive study covers the complete quantum computing ecosystem, from fundamental technologies and hardware architectures to software platforms and end-user applications.

The report includes detailed analysis of various qubit technologies including superconducting, trapped ion, silicon spin, topological, photonic, and neutral atom approaches, with comprehensive SWOT analyses for each technology platform.

Key market segments analyzed include pharmaceuticals, chemicals, transportation, financial services, and automotive industries. The report delivers in-depth analysis of quantum chemistry, AI applications, quantum communications, and quantum sensing technologies, highlighting crossover opportunities and synergies between these fields. Detailed coverage of materials for quantum computing encompasses superconductors, photonics, silicon photonics, optical components, and various nanomaterials including 2D materials, carbon nanotubes, diamond, and metal-organic frameworks. The report examines material requirements, challenges, and opportunities across the quantum technology stack.

The market analysis section provides comprehensive investment data, including venture capital activity, M&A developments, corporate investments, and government funding initiatives. Global market forecasts from 2025 to 2045 cover hardware, software, and services, with detailed projections for installed base, pricing trends, and revenue streams.

The report includes extensive profiling of over 205 companies across the quantum computing value chain, from hardware manufacturers and software developers to end-use application providers. Company profiles include detailed information on technologies, products, partnerships, and market positioning.

Key features of the report include:



Comprehensive analysis of quantum computing technologies and architectures

Detailed market forecasts 2025-2045

Analysis of government initiatives and funding landscape

Examination of quantum computing infrastructure requirements

In-depth material analysis and supply chain considerations

Extensive company profiles and competitive landscape analysis

Assessment of market challenges and opportunities Analysis of key application areas and end-user industries

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 First and second quantum revolutions

1.2 Current quantum computing market landscape

1.3 Investment Landscape

1.4 Global government initiatives

1.5 Market landscape

1.6 Challenges for quantum technologies adoption

1.7 Market map

1.8 Market challenges

1.9 SWOT analysis

1.10 Quantum Computing Value Chain

1.11 Market outlook

1.12 Quantum computing and artificial intelligence

1.13 Global market forecast 2018-2045

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 What is quantum computing?

2.2 Operating principle

2.3 Classical vs quantum computing

2.4 Quantum computing technology

2.5 Competition from other technologies

3 QUANTUM ALGORITHMS

3.1 Quantum Software Stack

3.1.1 Quantum Machine Learning

3.1.2 Quantum Simulation

3.1.3 Quantum Optimization

3.1.4 Quantum Cryptography

4 QUANTUM COMPUTING HARDWARE

4.1 Qubit Technologies

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Noise effects

4.1.3 Logical qubits

4.1.4 Quantum Volume

4.1.5 Algorithmic Qubits

4.1.6 Superconducting Qubits

4.1.7 Trapped Ion Qubits

4.1.8 Silicon Spin Qubits

4.1.8.4 SWOT analysis

4.1.9 Topological Qubits

4.1.10 Photonic Qubits

4.1.11 Neutral atom (cold atom) qubits

4.1.12 Diamond-defect qubits

4.1.13 Quantum annealers

4.2 Architectural Approaches

5 QUANTUM COMPUTING INFRASTRUCTURE

5.1 Infrastructure Requirements

5.2 Hardware agnostic platforms

5.3 Cryostats

5.4 Qubit readout

6 QUANTUM COMPUTING SOFTWARE

6.1 Technology description

6.2 Cloud-based services- QCaaS (Quantum Computing as a Service)

6.3 Market players

7 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

7.1 Pharmaceuticals

7.2 Chemicals

7.3 Transportation

7.4 Financial services

7.5 Automotive

8 OTHER CROSSOVER TECHNOLOGIES

8.1 Quantum chemistry and AI

8.2 Quantum Communications

8.3 Quantum Sensors

9 MATERIALS FOR QUANTUM COMPUTING

9.1 Superconductors

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Types and Properties

9.1.3 Temperature (Tc) of superconducting materials

9.1.4 Superconducting Nanowire Single Photon Detectors (SNSPD)

9.1.5 Kinetic Inductance Detectors (KIDs)

9.1.6 Transition Edge Sensors (TES)

9.1.7 Opportunities

9.2 Photonics, Silicon Photonics and Optical Components

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Types and Properties

9.2.3 Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs)

9.2.4 Alkali azides

9.2.5 Optical Fiber and Quantum Interconnects

9.2.6 Semiconductor Single Photon Detectors

9.2.7 Opportunities

9.3 Nanomaterials

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Types and Properties

9.3.2.1 2D Materials

9.3.2.2 Transition metal dichalcogenide quantum dots

9.3.2.3 Graphene Membranes

9.3.2.4 2.5D materials

9.3.2.5 Carbon nanotubes

9.3.2.6 Diamond

9.3.2.7 Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs)

9.3.3 Opportunities

10 MARKET ANALYSIS

10.1 Key industry players

10.1.1 Start-ups

10.1.2 Tech Giants

10.1.3 National Initiatives

10.2 Investment funding

10.2.1 Venture Capital

10.2.2 M&A

10.2.3 Corporate Investment

10.2.4 Government Funding

11 COMPANY PROFILES (199 company profiles)

