Awqaf Abu Dhabi And The Authority Of Social Contribution -Ma'an Sign Strategic Agreement To Enhance Social Impact Through Endowment Proceeds

Collaboration will focus on directing endowment proceeds towards social development projects.

The two entities will leverage their strengths to attract more contributors to endowment initiatives. The agreement is a reflection of Abu Dhabi's commitment to promoting social development.

Abu Dhabi, UAE; January, 2024: The Endowments and Minors Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance collaboration in directing endowment proceeds toward priority social development projects in Abu Dhabi. This agreement marks a significant milestone in the emirate's commitment to sustainable social development.

The agreement was signed at the Awqaf Abu Dhabi new offices by HE Fahad Abdul Qader Al Qassim, Director General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, and HE Abdullah Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an, in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations and key stakeholders from the social development sector.

This strategic partnership establishes a comprehensive framework for both organisations to work together in identifying and supporting key social initiatives through endowment proceeds. The collaboration will leverage Ma'an's expertise in social priorities and impact assessment alongside Awqaf Abu Dhabi's endowment management capabilities to ensure funds are directed toward the most pressing community needs.





HE Fahad Abdul Qader Al Qassim said:“This partnership with Ma'an represents a strategic step in maximizing the social impact of endowments in Abu Dhabi. By combining our respective strengths, we can create a more effective and sustainable approach to addressing social challenges. This collaboration will enable us to better serve our community while ensuring that endowment proceeds generate meaningful, long-term benefits for Abu Dhabi's community.”

HE Abdullah Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an said:“The agreement between the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an and Awqaf Abu Dhabi underscores the importance of collaborative efforts and roles in enhancing the quality of life for all members of Abu Dhabi community and to achieve a cohesive, collaborative and active community in line with the government's agenda and vision. Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen the collaborative efforts and direct the endowment proceeds towards projects that address social priorities, emphasising our role in connecting various sectors to achieve positive impact and provide solutions to social priorities in the emirate.”

”We are committed to continuing our work to enhance the social impact of community contributions and ensuring full transparency in allocating these contributions towards programmes that provide sustainable solutions aimed at addressing social priorities that meets the needs of various segments of society.”

The agreement outlines several key areas of cooperation that will strengthen both organizations' ability to serve the community. Through joint marketing initiatives and awareness campaigns, the partnership aims to increase public understanding of endowments and their role in social development. The organizations will share in-depth information and insights about social impact opportunities, enabling more informed decision-making and better resource allocation.

A central focus of the collaboration will be the development of mechanisms to identify priority projects that align with Abu Dhabi's social development agenda. This process will combine Ma'an's deep understanding of community needs with Awqaf Abu Dhabi's expertise in endowment management to ensure maximum social impact.

The partnership will also emphasize innovative approaches to attracting and engaging community contributors. By leveraging both organizations' networks and expertise, the initiative aims to create new opportunities for individuals and organizations to participate in social development through endowments.

This collaboration represents a significant advancement in Abu Dhabi's social sector, demonstrating the emirate's commitment to creating sustainable solutions for social challenges. The partnership between Awqaf Abu Dhabi and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an will help establish a more coordinated and effective approach to social development, ensuring that endowment proceeds are utilized in ways that create lasting positive change.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi:

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and develops the endowment sector by maximising social and financial impact across the community through developing investments and partnerships to meet values of sustainability.

In addition to managing all endowment related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of wealth of minors, interdicted and others, contributing to greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to advance the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars centered on the management and investment of endowments and minors' funds. It also aims to reshape endowment practices at the Emirate level.

About Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an

Connecting the government, private sector, and wider community, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an is Abu Dhabi's dedicated platform to address key social priorities.

The Authority's vision is to build a vibrant, connected society where every individual and organisation can actively contribute to the social wellbeing of the community, improving quality of life for all.

As the Government of Abu Dhabi's official channel for collecting social contributions, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an strives to boost community engagement and corporate responsibility by encouraging individuals, businesses, and philanthropists to make meaningful contributions towards building a more inclusive and sustainable Abu Dhabi. The Authority's multi-faceted work ensures that 100% of all funds raised are directed to essential projects across various sectors including health, education, environment, infrastructure, and social services.

Beyond fundraising, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an plays a pivotal role in nurturing social enterprises and nonprofit organisations, equipping them with the tools to directly address critical priorities. The Authority also facilitates opportunities for community engagement through volunteering and partnerships, fostering and enriching collaboration to create tangible and lasting social impact across the emirate.