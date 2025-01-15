The company is collaborating with foreigners to cheat – Mridul Biswas, State General Secretary, AIMRA, West Bengal

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) On one hand, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about "Vocal for Local," the mobile company Samsung is undermining this call. Although mobile dealers have tried to adjust from all sides, Samsung is crossing all limits. As a result, all mobile retailers have now taken a major decision under the banner of the All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) – to return all Samsung stock to the distributors' offices on January 15!



The President of AIMRA's West Bengal division, Mr. Mohan Bajoria, said that Samsung has mentally and economically harassed their traders. The Samsung company has teamed up with foreign companies to harm the local traders. Samsung is selling exclusive models on foreign e-commerce websites, while these models are not being made available to the retailers.



Not providing some models to retail and directing customers to e-commerce websites is a betrayal of retail trade. Selling the same product through different channels at different prices is a betrayal of our customers.



The association made efforts at every level to get Samsung to change its approach, but this has not happened. As a result, all mobile retailers have united and decided that on January 15, all Samsung stock will be returned to the distributors' offices.



Mridul Biswas, State General Secretary, AIMRA, West Bengal said, "We gave Samsung several opportunities, but they did not listen to us. Now we have no other option left. Returning all Samsung stock on January 15 is our final warning."



This decision is not just a major step against Samsung, but it also sends a message that retailers will no longer tolerate any injustice.





