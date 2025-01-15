Palo Alto Networks To Secure Great Britain's Emergency Services Network

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Providing Precision AI-powered comprehensive protection across network, cloud, and SOC environments and 24/7 incident response services

LONDON and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW ), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that it is working with IBM and the UK Home Office's Emergency Services Mobile Communications Programme (ESMCP), to develop solutions for User Services for the Emergency Services (ESN).

The multi-year project, led by IBM UK, will provide a modern, highly secured voice and data platform that enables ESN to improve front-line operations, as well as a common platform to enable closer collaboration and data sharing in emergencies for police, fire, and ambulance services.

Palo Alto Networks will provide security solutions with IBM and the UK Home Office's ESMCP for Great Britain's ESN.

Palo Alto Networks will play a pivotal role in securing ESN, which will include Precision AITM-powered comprehensive platform protection across network including mobile network, cloud assets, security operations center (SOC) environments, supported by a 24/7 cyber incident response and digital forensic services, and Unit 42® Incident Response Services . This comprehensive security platform approach will enable ESN to achieve optimal security outcomes across their network, cloud, and security operations environments. By leveraging these platforms, ESN will benefit from advanced protection against evolving and dynamic cyber threats.

Rahul Kalia, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting UK & Ireland:



"We are proud to support the Emergency Services Network in delivering a secure and resilient communications platform to empower frontline emergency services," said Rahul Kalia, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting UK and Ireland. "Working with our ecosystem partners, we will deliver mission-critical services for first responders to enhance safety in our communities across Great Britain. We look forward to working with the Government to deliver this in a timely and cost-effective manner."

Helmut Reisinger, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, EMEA & LATAM:

"We are proud to be part of such a critical national infrastructure project alongside IBM and other partners to ensure the security and communications resilience of the Home Office's Emergency Services Mobile Communications Programme. We commend the UK's Home Office for their vision for secure modern IT transformation through security platformization."

Palo Alto Networks platform and services will enable the ESN to benefit from:



Optimal security outcomes across their Private-5G network, cloud, and security operations technology (5G-OT) environments.

Advanced protection against evolving cyber threats.

Unique Zero Trust mobile network security approach

Streamlined and very effective security operations, improved threat detection and response, and strengthened overall security posture. Incident response processes that align with industry best practices, regulatory requirements, and ESN's unique risk profile.

