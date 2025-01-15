121 People Rescued Off Philippines After Six Days Adrift

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Manila: The Philippine Navy rescued 121 people aboard a boat six days after it went adrift at sea, officials said Wednesday.

The J Sayang 1 lost engine power, ran out of and suffered communication equipment failure while on a domestic voyage in "adverse weather conditions" across the Sulu Sea on January 8, a navy statement said.

A navy patrol boat found the missing boat off the coast of the Philippines' southern Tawi-Tawi archipelago on Tuesday, it added.

Its 106 and 15 crew members, all Filipinos, were "psychologically distressed after days of limited food and water" but were otherwise physically well, the statement said.

A navy official in the region told AFP the boat has a wooden hull and a "40-50 tonne capacity", adding the passengers and crew survived on "stock food in the boat".

The boat had drifted around 100 kilometres (62 miles) southwest over six days from off the tiny island of Pangutaran, where the navy said the boat's engine had failed.

The boat had been declared missing while sailing from the southern port of Zamboanga for the Turtle Islands near Malaysia about 430 kilometres away, one of the most remote areas of the Philippines.