Revolutionary Embodied Carbon Calculator Launched At Light + Intelligent Building Middle East As UAE Targets Net Zero By 2050

Dubai, UAE: The Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE), the leading authority and standard setter on building services engineering, has launched TM65 UAE a new guide for calculating embodied carbon in building services, at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East. The launch took place yesterday on the opening day of the Smart Building Summit , which unites top-tier technology firms, government leaders, and industry professionals to redefine the future of smart buildings.

The construction sector in the UAE consumes 70% of the country's energy production. With the country's goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, measurement tools such as TM65 UAE will play an important role in helping the UAE achieve its long term sustainability objectives.

Tailored specifically for the UAE, TM65 UAE supports the construction industry's journey to net zero by integrating embodied carbon insights with operational considerations. Designed for engineers, designers, and decision-makers, the methodology empowers sustainable choices by highlighting emissions throughout a building's lifecycle.

Speaking at the Smart Building Summit, Mohammed Imran Shaikh, Director of MEP Middle East, Ramboll, and Chair, CIBSE UAE said:“This a major milestone for the industry, providing an easier methodology for calculating embodied carbon in building services in the UAE. When it comes to smart cities, it is especially important to account for embodied carbon.”

Embodied carbon includes the carbon emissions associated with materials and construction processes throughout the whole life cycle of an asset, from raw material extraction to end of life. Unlike operational carbon, which refers to emissions produced during a building's use, embodied carbon is embedded in the physical structure and its components.

Commenting on the launch of TM65 UAE at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, Abdul Muhsin, Show Director for Light + Intelligent Building Middle East said:"The Smart Building Summit at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East showcases the latest innovations in the sector both regionally and internationally. These innovations set new standards in modern architecture and design, from maximising energy efficiency to enhancing occupant comfort and driving sustainability."

Now in its third edition, the Smart Building Summit concludes tomorrow having featured more than 50 speakers from entities including the Government of Abu Dhabi, Department of Government Enablement, RTA, Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Al-Ahsa Municipality KSA, Dubai Municipality and many more.

This summit unites top-tier technology firms, government leaders, and industry professionals to redefine the future of smart buildings and is a dynamic hub for pioneering advancements, collaborative breakthroughs, and transformative solutions in today's fast-paced technological landscape.

