Gravy-Themed Coaster Named Best New Theme Park Attraction By USA Today

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The ride layout is outstanding, and it's perfect for all members of the family-even children as small as 38 inches tall," says Leah Koch-Blumhardt, Director of Communications and Fourth-Generation Owner at Holiday World

& Splashin' Safari. "It's unusual for a family roller coaster to take the top spot, but Good Gravy! isn't just a world-class coaster, it's also an experience."

To ride Good Gravy!, guests enter Stuffing Springs, located in the Thanksgiving section of the holiday-themed park. They journey into Grandma Gracy's house on Thanksgiving Day, only to find that the family has run out of gravy. Guests then board a giant gravy boat and are pulled backward and released forward through the station on a journey with family-level thrill. The gravy boat soars through a giant can of cranberry sauce and then swerves around giant kitchen accessories: a whisk, a rolling pin, a bottle of milk, a stuffing box, and a chicken-shaped kitchen timer. The train pauses at the top of a seven-story spike, then repeats the journey backward.



"Good Gravy! has been a fan favorite since it opened in May 2024," adds Lauren Crosby, Director of Entertainment and Fourth-Generation Owner. "From the day we announced the new attraction, we've been amazed by how much our fans loved the fun and over-the-top concept. Our team had so much fun theming Grandma's house to be frozen in time in 1965–from the Sears Catalog on the coffee table to the kitchen phone with a stretched-out cord, the details make the ride."

The family roller coaster was part of a $10 million addition to Holiday World & Splashin' Safari, a world-class, family-owned destination. The park opened as Santa Claus Land in 1946 and was America's First Theme Park. Eventually, the park expanded to add more holidays including the 4th of July, Halloween, and Thanksgiving. Splashin' Safari water park was added in 1993 and is known as the Water Coaster Capital of the World! It boasts three water coasters, all ranked in the top five water park attractions worldwide.

Good Gravy! also won Best New Theme Concept from the "Amusement Today" Golden Ticket Awards in September, a high honor in the amusement park industry. The ride was also ranked the #2 Family Coaster in the world and was a finalist in the Best New Coaster and Best New Attraction Installation categories.

"This success is a testament to the wonderful fans of Holiday World," adds Koch-Blumhardt. "We have the best fans in the world and we just want to say, 'Thank you,' to the panel of experts who nominated us and the voters who supported us!"

2025 Season Passes are on sale now at HolidayWorld and include the Free Pre-K Pass available for children born between July 1, 2019, and October 26, 2021. Holiday World officials recently announced their expanded calendar for 2025 , with more operating days than any season in the last three decades. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari offer a Worry-Free Weather Guarante for ticket holders. If rides are closed more than 90 minutes due to severe weather, Guests' tickets can be used for a free return visit in the same season.

