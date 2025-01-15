EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): ESG

Homes for people in need: wienerberger extends partnership with Habitat for Humanity International

Vienna, January 15, 2025 – As a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and management, wienerberger embraces its responsibility of providing affordable, decent and sustainable housing. Apart from finding new ways to save materials and energy consumption for buildings, which continues to reduce living costs, the company also cooperates with the international non-profit organization Habitat for Humanity International to create homes for people in need. Since 2012, wienerberger and Habitat for Humanity International have realized many such projects focusing on Europe and North America. At the beginning of this year, they extended their partnership for another three-year term (2025-2027).



In the last 12 years, this partnership has already supported over 6,300 people, focusing on the most vulnerable with an urgent need for decent homes. In sum, over 600 housing units have been created so far by wienerberger and Habitat for Humanity International working together. The projects went beyond housing construction, encompassing the development and renovation of social facilities such as the construction of centers for people with disabilities or the renovation of schools. In the next three years, wienerberger will focus on projects in Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger, says about the renewed cooperation:“Housing is a crucial social challenge around the world. Safe homes are the prerequisite for healthy living conditions and new opportunities. As a leading company in the buildings sector, we bear a special responsibility in this regard. That is why we support Habitat for Humanity International with product donations and innovative, resource-saving construction solutions. We are proud to extend this partnership for at least another three years, improving more lives and building brighter futures together.”



Housing in need as part of wienerberger's ESG strategy

The construction of housing for people in need is part of wienerberger's ESG targets, as determined by its sustainability strategy. These goals are updated every three years, with the current version (2023-2026) raising environmental benchmarks further and expanding social targets: At least 200 housing units for people in need per year will be built in our local markets through the support of wienerberger, using solutions from the company and its brands. Those include wienerberger bricks, blocks and roof tiles to achieve energy-efficient building envelopes, to provide innovative water management technologies and also paving solutions. In addition, employees of wienerberger volunteer for the construction efforts, donating their time and expertise.



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. At the beginning of 2024, wienerberger successfully completed the acquisition of Terreal, becoming the leading European provider of innovative all-in roofing and solar solutions, as well as solutions for the entire building envelope in Europe and North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 4.2 billion and an operating EBITDA of € 811 million in 2023.



